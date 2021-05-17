The "Fundamentals of EU MDR and IVDR Level 1" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2 day seminar will go into the specifics of the European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR) and the In Vitro Diagnostic Device Regulation (IVDR), provide case studies and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others.

We will review the latest changes to the regulations effective and in force for 2020 and will draw out key developments and key dates with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms shipping materials, parts, and products to the European Union.

Learning Objectives:

Reasons for the Medical Device Regulation

Structure and objectives of the MDR

Timeline for transition

Difference between the old requirements (MDD) and the new (MDR)

Ability to identify the lifecycle of a device and the requirements of the various stages premarket, design and development, product realization, and post-market

Understand the impact of the regulation changes on "economic operators" (Articles 11, 13, 14)

How to transition from the old directives to the new regulation

Identifying high-risk devices

General safety and performance requirements (GSPR Annex 1)

Review Common Specifications (CS)

Connection between MDR and ISO 13485:2016

Technical file requirements and reviews

UDI and traceability

Linking to the Quality Management System (QMS)

Steps of a gap assessment "As Is" and "To Be" for transitioning to new compliance requirements

Basic understanding of the EUDAMED database for post-market surveillance

Preparing for transition to MDR

Areas Covered:

Objectives of the medical device regulation

Directives replaced with regulation

Risk-based device classification

Conformity assessment and its relevant changes (Annex IX, Annex X, Annex XI)

Requirements for technical documentation found in GSPR Annex 1

UDI and traceability requirements, responsibilities, and impacts (EUDAMED)

Process for clinical evaluations

Clinical evidence with supported documentation

Post-market requirements (Annex XIV and Annex 3 Part B)

Audit management and Notified Bodies requirements for manufacturers, as well as internal audit impact (Article 51, Annex V111)

Impact on the Quality Management System

Who Should Attend:

Manufacturers, distributors, and importers of medical device equipment

Quality and regulatory affairs

Product engineers focused on medical device products

Corporate risk management teams

Suppliers to medical device companies

Agenda:

Day 01 (8:00 AM 2:00 PM PDT)

Introduction/review of Medical Device Regulation and timeline

Differences between the old and new version (MDD/MDR)

Lifecycle of a Device, Process pre and post-market

Transitioning to the new requirements

Day 02 (8:00 AM 2:00 PM PDT)

Compliance procedures and Quality Management Systems

General safety and performance (GSPR) and Common Specifications (CS)

Integrating ISO 13485:2016; UDI; Technical file requirements

Preparing a Gap Assessment, Transitioning to MDR, and Understanding EUDAMED

