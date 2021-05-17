UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Notice of AGM

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 45387)

LEI Number: LEI number: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

(The "Company")

17 May 2021

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Aberdeen Standard Investments, Bow Bells House, 1 Bread Street, London, EC4M 9HH on 18 June 2021 at 10:00 AM.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 has been posted to shareholders.

As set out in the Annual Report and Accounts, the Board has been monitoring closely the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic upon the arrangements for the Company's upcoming AGM. Elements of the National Lockdown remain in place and shareholder attendance at AGMs is not legally permissible. Therefore, in order to provide certainty, whilst encouraging and promoting interaction and engagement with our shareholders, the Manager will record a Question & Answer session, responding to any shareholder questions, which are submitted in advance of the AGM. The Q&A will be published to the Company's website in early June 2021. Shareholders are encouraged to submit questions in advance of the Q&A to Commercial.Property@aberdeenstandard.com.

The AGM on 18 June 2021 will, by necessity, be a functional only closed AGM. Arrangements will be made by the Company to ensure that the minimum number of shareholders required to form a quorum will attend the meeting in order that the meeting may proceed and the business be concluded. The Board considers these arrangements to be in the best interests of shareholders given the current circumstances.

The Board strongly discourages shareholders from attending the AGM and entry will be refused if Government guidance so requires or if the Chairman considers it to be necessary. Instead, shareholders are encouraged to exercise their votes in respect of the meeting in advance.

The Board would like to thank shareholders in advance for their co-operation and understanding.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001

