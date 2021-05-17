Anzeige
17.05.2021
FP Newspapers Inc. Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / FP Newspapers Inc. (TSXV:FP) ("FPI") today announces that the Annual General Meeting will only be held virtually. There is no option to attend the meeting physically due to COVID19 restrictions.

When: Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Winnipeg, MB time)
Where: Virtual only Meeting
Via Phone: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362663-Joining-a-Meeting-by-Phone, or
Via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/92928107367?pwd=VlRwZzQra1JqNmNMVldGZGtTT0lsZz09

Meeting ID: 929 2810 7367 Passcode: 094186

One tap mobile
+16473744685"92928107367#""*094186# Canada
+16475580588"92928107367#""*094186# Canada

Dial by your location
+1 647 374 4685 Canada
+1 647 558 0588 Canada
+1 778 907 2071 Canada
+1 204 272 7920 Canada
+1 438 809 7799 Canada
+1 587 328 1099 Canada
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Meeting ID: 929 2810 7367 Passcode: 094186 Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/az6J1cjV6

For further information please contact:

Bob Cox, Publisher
FP Newspapers Inc.
Phone (204) 795-8148

SOURCE: FP Newspapers Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647752/FP-Newspapers-Inc-Announces-Virtual-Annual-General-Meeting

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
