WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / FP Newspapers Inc. (TSXV:FP) ("FPI") today announces that the Annual General Meeting will only be held virtually. There is no option to attend the meeting physically due to COVID19 restrictions.

When: Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Winnipeg, MB time)

Where: Virtual only Meeting

Via Phone: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362663-Joining-a-Meeting-by-Phone, or

Via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/92928107367?pwd=VlRwZzQra1JqNmNMVldGZGtTT0lsZz09

Meeting ID: 929 2810 7367 Passcode: 094186

One tap mobile

+16473744685"92928107367#""*094186# Canada

+16475580588"92928107367#""*094186# Canada

Dial by your location

+1 647 374 4685 Canada

+1 647 558 0588 Canada

+1 778 907 2071 Canada

+1 204 272 7920 Canada

+1 438 809 7799 Canada

+1 587 328 1099 Canada

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Meeting ID: 929 2810 7367 Passcode: 094186 Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/az6J1cjV6

For further information please contact:

Bob Cox, Publisher

FP Newspapers Inc.

Phone (204) 795-8148

SOURCE: FP Newspapers Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/647752/FP-Newspapers-Inc-Announces-Virtual-Annual-General-Meeting