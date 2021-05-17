The "Sepsis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 'Sepsis Epidemiology Forecast-2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Sepsis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Sepsis trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

From several epidemiology studies, it was observed that the disease is more common in males as compared to females, but this trend is opposite in the US. In EU, and Japan, 50-65% of sepsis cases are contributed by males, and 35-50% of the cases are contributed by females. But in the US, around 49% of the cases are of males, and 51% are of females.

Additionally, There are several infections that lead to sepsis, but it has been seen that lung infection, UTI infection, gut infection, and skin infection were the leading four infection sites in patients with sepsis.

Sepsis Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

In 2020, the total estimated Incident Cases of Sepsis were 3,400,940 cases in the 7MM, which is expected to increase in the forecast period.

US is the major contributor (55.01%, in 2020) to the incident population of Sepsis in the 7MM, with 1,870,897 cases.

Out of EU5 countries, Germany had the highest incident cases in 2020 followed by the UK and Spain. France accounted for the least number of cases in 2020.

Assessments indicate that lung infection, UTI infection, gut infection, and skin infection are the leading four infection sites in patients with Sepsis, accounting for 35%, 25%, 11%, and 11% of all sites of infection, respectively in the United States in 2020. In 2020, there were 654,814, 467,724, 205,799, and 205,799 Sepsis cases due to lung infection followed by UTI, gut infection, and skin infection in the US.

In 2020, there were 1,066,411 cases of Sepsis without organ dysfunction followed by severe Sepsis and septic shock, accounting for 18.4% and 24.6% of the total cases respectively in the US.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Sepsis, explaining its causes, symptoms, pathophysiology, and genetic basis.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Sepsis.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for 7MM by Total Incident Cases of Sepsis, Gender-specific Incident Cases of Sepsis, Severity-specific Incident Cases of Sepsis, Origin-specific Incident Cases of Sepsis.

Report Highlights

10-Year Forecast of Sepsis

7MM Coverage

Total Incident Cases of Sepsis

Male and Female Cases of Sepsis

Sepsis Patients among different age groups

Key Questions Answered

What are the disease risk, and burden of Sepsis

What is the historical Sepsis patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and Japan?

What would be the forecasted patient pool of Sepsis at the 7MM level?

What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Sepsis

Out of the above-mentioned countries, which country would have the highest incident population of Sepsis during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Geographies Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Insights

2 Report Introduction

3 Executive Summary of Sepsis

4 Disease Background and Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Causes and Risk Factors

4.3 Symptoms of Sepsis

4.4 Pathogenesis of Sepsis

4.5 Biomarkers of Sepsis

4.6 Diagnosis of Sepsis

4.6.1 Diagnostic algorithm of Sepsis

4.6.1.1 Diagnostic algorithm of Sepsis in children

4.6.1.2 Diagnostic algorithm of Sepsis

4.6.2 Diagnostic Guidelines of Sepsis

4.6.2.1 Surviving Sepsis Campaign: International Guidelines for Management of Sepsis and Septic Shock: 2016

4.6.2.2 The Japanese Clinical Practice Guidelines for Management of Sepsis and Septic Shock

5 Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1 Assumptions and rationale

5.2 Key Findings

5.3 Methodology of Epidemiology

5.4 Total Incident Cases of Sepsis in the 7MM

5.5 The United States

5.5.1 Incident Cases of Sepsis in the US

5.5.2 Gender-specific Incident Cases of Sepsis in the US

5.5.3 Severity-specific Incident Cases of Sepsis in the US

5.5.4 Origin-specific Incident Cases of Sepsis in the US

5.6 EU5

5.6.1 Germany

5.6.2 France

5.6.3 Italy

5.6.4 Spain

5.6.5 The United Kingdom

5.7 Japan

6 Patient Journey

7 Appendix

