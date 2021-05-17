The "Europe Digital Advertising Market 2020-2026 by Platform, Ad Format, Industry Vertical, and Country: COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe digital advertising market accounted for $71.7 billion in 2019 and will grow by a revised CAGR of 7.49% over 2020-2026 owing to the rising need for digital marketing amid COVID-19 pandemic in the region.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026.

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe digital advertising market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform, Ad Format, Industry Vertical, and Country.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted supply trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe digital advertising market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Alibaba

Amazon

Apple Inc.

Applovin Corporation

Baidu

Facebook Inc.

Google, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia

Sina

Tencent

Twitter

Verizon

Yahoo! Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Platform

3.1 Market Overview by Platform

3.2 Europe Mobile Advertising Market 2015-2026

3.3 Europe Desktop Advertising Market 2015-2026

3.4 Europe Market of Digital Advertising via Other Digital Platforms 2015-2026

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Ad Format

4.1 Market Overview by Ad Format

4.2 Europe Digital Display Ad Market 2015-2026

4.3 Europe Internet Paid Search Ad Market 2015-2026

4.4 Europe Social Media Ad Market 2015-2026

4.5 Europe Online Video Ad Market 2015-2026

4.6 Europe Market of Other Digital Ad Formats 2015-2026

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Industry Vertical

5.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

5.2 Europe Digital Advertising Market for Media and Entertainment 2015-2026

5.3 Europe Digital Advertising Market for Consumer Goods Retail Industry 2015-2026

5.4 Europe Digital Advertising Market for Banking, Financial Service Insurance (BFSI) 2015-2026

5.5 Europe Digital Advertising Market for Telecommunication IT Sector 2015-2026

5.6 Europe Digital Advertising Market for Travel Industry 2015-2026

5.7 Europe Digital Advertising Market for Healthcare Sector 2015-2026

5.8 Europe Digital Advertising Market for Manufacturing Supply Chain 2015-2026

5.9 Europe Digital Advertising Market for Transportation and Logistics 2015-2026

5.10 Europe Digital Advertising Market for Energy, Power, and Utilities 2015-2026

5.11 Europe Digital Advertising Market for Other Industries 2015-2026

6 European Market 2015-2026 by Country

6.1 Overview of European Market

6.2 Germany

6.3 UK

6.4 France

6.5 Russia

6.6 Italy

6.7 Rest of European Market

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 Company Profiles

