Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark index due to Stock Split in NIBE Industrier AB

The Stock Split is approved by the Board of NIBE Industrier AB (NIBE B - SE0008321293) in the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held on May 11, 2021. Four (4) new shares will be issued for every One (1) share held. The scheduled Ex-date is May 25, 2021. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.2 in " CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,&SmartBetaEquities" on the effective date. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=859792