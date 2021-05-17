Anzeige
Montag, 17.05.2021
WKN: A2AJP8 ISIN: SE0008321293 Ticker-Symbol: NJBC 
Tradegate
17.05.21
20:19 Uhr
30,990 Euro
-0,580
-1,84 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
17.05.2021 | 19:05
93 Leser
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark index due to Stock Split in NIBE Industrier AB

The Stock Split is approved by the Board of NIBE Industrier AB (NIBE B -
SE0008321293) in the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held on May 11,
2021. Four (4) new shares will be issued for every One (1) share held. The
scheduled Ex-date is May 25, 2021. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.2 in "
CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,&SmartBetaEquities" on the
effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=859792
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
