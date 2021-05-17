Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Suchen Sie auch nach Fosterville South (A2QJKK)? Hier gibt´s News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Stuttgart
17.05.21
15:30 Uhr
11,900 Euro
-0,200
-1,65 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,00012,20020:12
12,00012,10019:44
Dow Jones News
17.05.2021 | 19:13
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Magnit Announces the Results of the Board Meeting

DJ Magnit Announces the Results of the Board Meeting 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit Announces the Results of the Board Meeting 
17-May-2021 / 19:40 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (17 May, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, 
announces the results of the Board of Directors meeting held on May 17, 2021 (minutes are w/o No. of May 17, 2021). 
 
The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the calculations for the implementation of the Long-Term Incentive 
Program for Key Employees of JSC Tander and PJSC Magnit (hereinafter - the LTI Program) in the year 2021, pursuant to 
paragraph 5.8 of the Regulations on the LTI Program. 
 
The Board of Directors has made a decision to determine the total number of Shares to be provided to the Participants 
within the Tranche for 2021 (based on 2020 results) in line with the LTI Program, their distribution among the 
Participants and term of payment for the first part of the Tranche, and to grant the certain Participants of the LTI 
Program the right to purchase all or a part of Shares from the Tranche for the year 2021 (based on the results of the 
year 2020). 
 
The Board has determined the total number of Shares to be provided to the Participants within the Tranche for 2020 
(based on 2019 results) in line with the LTI Program, the distribution of such shares among the Participants and terms 
of payment for the second part of the Tranche, and also the total number of Shares for the third part of the tranche 
for the year 2019 (based on 2018 results) to be provided to the Participants in line with the LTI Program, the 
distribution of such shares among the Participants and terms of payment for such Shares. 
 
The Board has also approved the List of Positions of Employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit", covered by the LTI 
Program, as amended, as well as the drafts of Addendums to the Shares Purchase Agreements under the LTI Program with 
certain Participants. 
 
 
Please follow the link below to view full results of the Board meeting: 
 - http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 (in Russian language); 
 - https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ (in Russian language); 
 - https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/tabs-Disclosure (in English) 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
        For further information, please contact: 
 
        Dmitry Kovalenko 
        Director for Investor Relations 
        dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru 
        Office: +7 (861) 210 4880 
 
 
        Dina Chistyak 
        Director for Investor Relations 
        dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
        Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
        Media Inquiries          Twitter 
        press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion 
       and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) 
       and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's 
       of BB. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  105593 
EQS News ID:  1197461 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197461&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2021 12:40 ET (16:40 GMT)

MAGNIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.