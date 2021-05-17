DJ Magnit Announces the Results of the Board Meeting

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit Announces the Results of the Board Meeting 17-May-2021 / 19:40 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting Krasnodar, Russia (17 May, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the results of the Board of Directors meeting held on May 17, 2021 (minutes are w/o No. of May 17, 2021). The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the calculations for the implementation of the Long-Term Incentive Program for Key Employees of JSC Tander and PJSC Magnit (hereinafter - the LTI Program) in the year 2021, pursuant to paragraph 5.8 of the Regulations on the LTI Program. The Board of Directors has made a decision to determine the total number of Shares to be provided to the Participants within the Tranche for 2021 (based on 2020 results) in line with the LTI Program, their distribution among the Participants and term of payment for the first part of the Tranche, and to grant the certain Participants of the LTI Program the right to purchase all or a part of Shares from the Tranche for the year 2021 (based on the results of the year 2020). The Board has determined the total number of Shares to be provided to the Participants within the Tranche for 2020 (based on 2019 results) in line with the LTI Program, the distribution of such shares among the Participants and terms of payment for the second part of the Tranche, and also the total number of Shares for the third part of the tranche for the year 2019 (based on 2018 results) to be provided to the Participants in line with the LTI Program, the distribution of such shares among the Participants and terms of payment for such Shares. The Board has also approved the List of Positions of Employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit", covered by the LTI Program, as amended, as well as the drafts of Addendums to the Shares Purchase Agreements under the LTI Program with certain Participants. Please follow the link below to view full results of the Board meeting: - http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 (in Russian language); - https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ (in Russian language); - https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/tabs-Disclosure (in English)

