Montag, 17.05.2021
GlobeNewswire
17.05.2021 | 19:29
101 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Adjustment of warrants in Kinnevik AB in connection with the extra distribution

In connection with the extra distribution in Kinnevik AB, all warrants with
Kinnevik AB ser. B (KINV B) as underlying will be recalculated. The
recalculations will be effective as from May 18th, 2021. 

Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and
conditions for the warrants. 

Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=859807
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
