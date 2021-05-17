Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Suchen Sie auch nach Fosterville South (A2QJKK)? Hier gibt´s News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868730 ISIN: NL0000334118 Ticker-Symbol: AVS 
Tradegate
17.05.21
20:16 Uhr
228,10 Euro
-4,00
-1,72 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
ASM INTERNATIONAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASM INTERNATIONAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
228,50229,3022:06
228,40229,0021:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.05.2021 | 21:05
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS


Almere, the Netherlands
May 17, 2021, 9 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 17, 2021, at the ASM offices, the Netherlands.

The shareholders approved all resolutions as proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

The main approved resolutions include the following:

Mr. Paul Verhagen was appointed as a member of the Management Board and will succeed Mr. Peter van Bommel as Management Board member and as CFO. Mrs. Stefanie Kahle-Galonske was re-appointed as Supervisory Board member for a term of four years. Furthermore the financial statements for the year 2020 were adopted, and the shareholders discharged the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board from liability in relation to the exercise of their duties in the financial year 2020. The shareholders also voted in favor of a regular dividend payment of €2.00 per common share, and the withdrawal of 500,000 common shares.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

CONTACT

Investor and Media contact:
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: victor.bareno@asm.com


Attachment

  • 20210517 - ASMI announces Voting Results AGM 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1aa7afa0-89cf-4b68-acb4-910584fa852f)

ASM INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.