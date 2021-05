Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline Technologies Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:



Wednesday, May 19, 2021: Bruce Bowden, CFO, will participate in the Needham & Co. 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

Thursday, May 27, 2021: Rob Eberle, CEO, and Bruce Bowden, CFO, will participate in the Barrington Research Investment Conference

Wednesday, June 2, 2021: Rob Eberle, CEO, and Bruce Bowden, CFO, will participate in the Craig-Hallum 18th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Thursday, June 3, 2021: Rob Eberle, CEO, and Bruce Bowden, CFO, will participate in the William Blair & Co. 41 st Annual Growth Stock Conference

Annual Growth Stock Conference Thursday, June 17, 2021: Rob Eberle, CEO, and Bruce Bowden, CFO, will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global FinTech Conference



