Lyxor International Asset Management (SGVB) Lyxor ETF: Liquidation Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Liquidation on 26/05/2021 17-May-2021 / 20:36 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LYXOR INDEX FUND Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered Office: 28-32 Place de la Gare L-1616 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 117 500 (the "Company") _______________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE SUB-FUND Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF (ISIN CODE: LU1081771369) Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the Articles of Incorporation and in the latest Prospectus of the Company. Luxembourg, April 23, 2021, Dear Shareholder, The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") considers that the value of the net assets under management of the Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund") remains limited while prospective investors show interest in other investment products proposed by the Company. Therefore and in accordance with article 34 of the Articles of Incorporation, the Board has decided to liquidate the Sub-Fund as detailed below: Suspension on the Secondary Primary Market Suspension Liquidation Day (Last NAV Final Net Asset ISIN Code Market (close of the below (close of the below days) close of the below days) Value Calculation days) date LU1081771369 18/05/2021 20/05/2021 26/05/2021 27/05/2021

Please note that any fees or costs incurred within the context of the liquidation will be borne by the Sub-Fund.

Further to the above, the Board has decided to suspend the subscription and the redemption of Shares within the Sub-Fund as from May 18, 2021 on the Secondary Market and as from May 20, 2021 on the Primary Market.

The delisting of the Shares from all of the stock exchanges on which they are listed will be effective as from May 18, 2021 (after the close of the stock exchanges).

Finally, the Board has decided that all the remaining Shareholders will be compulsory redeemed as of May 26, 2021 at the final Net Asset Value of May 26, 2021 calculated on May 27, 2021.

The Board draws the attention of Shareholders to the fact that for Shares sold on any exchange where the share classes of the Sub-Fund are listed, market intermediaries may charge broker fees, and taxes may be levied if applicable.

Any liquidation proceeds which cannot be distributed to Shareholders will be deposited on their behalf with the Caisse de Consignation in Luxembourg.

This liquidation will be reflected in the Prospectus at the next opportunity.

For any questions, do not hesitate to contact Lyxor Client Services at the following contact details: Phone number +33 1 42 13 42 14 - Email address: client-services-etf@lyxor.com.

Yours sincerely,

For the Board. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

