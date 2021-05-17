Ouster's 3D Digital Lidar Will Replace Legacy 2D Sensors to Enable Higher Levels of Autonomy

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, today announced that it has signed a strategic customer agreement with Balyo (Euronext Paris: FR0013258399), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, to deploy Ouster's 3D digital lidar on its robotic forklifts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005834/en/

Balyo Selects Ouster's Digital Lidar for Its Robotic Forklifts (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of the multi-year agreement, Ouster will supply its OS0 ultra-wide view sensor to Balyo. The upgrade from legacy 2D lidar sensors to Ouster's 3D digital lidar is expected to enhance existing capabilities and add new functionality, including: 3D localization in complex surroundings, smart and auto-rearming 3D software safety to effectively create a safety "bubble" around the robotic forklifts, navigation on routes and circuits, energy efficiency, and remote monitoring.

"Balyo chose to work with Ouster due to benefits from the wide field of view and high resolution of its OS0 sensor, as well as a high level of reliability that justified our investment in increased levels of autonomy that will bring additional value to our innovative solutions and our clients," said Pascal Rialland, Balyo's Chief Executive Officer.

There are currently millions of forklifts deployed around the world. Still, less than 1% of pallets are moved by intelligent machines today, leaving open a large market opportunity for autonomous forklifts to drive increased safety and efficiency. By switching to Ouster's 3D digital lidar, Balyo plans to further improve its autonomous forklifts so they can safely and efficiently operate anytime, anywhere with minimal human oversight.

"Balyo epitomizes a trend we see across our customer base in which a company that started using 2D lidar for basic automation upgrades to 3D digital lidar to add more sophisticated automation features, providing a powerful return on investment," said Angus Pacala, Ouster's Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to work with them as they continue to deploy more robots, which will improve the efficiency and accuracy of routine operations while working side-by-side with humans."

About Balyo

Humans around the world deserve enriching, creative jobs. At BALYO, we believe that pallet movements in DC and manufacturing sites should be left to fully autonomous robots. To execute this ambition, BALYO transforms standard forklifts into intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough Driven by Balyo technology. Our leading geo guidance navigation system enables robots to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings without the need for any additional infrastructure. To accelerate the material handling market conversion to autonomy, BALYO has entered into two global partnerships with KION (Linde Material Handling's parent company) and Hyster-Yale. A full range of globally available robots has been developed for virtually all traditional warehousing applications; Tractor, Pallet, Stackers, Reach and VNA-robots. BALYO and its subsidiaries in Boston and Singapore serve clients in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company has been listed on EURONEXT since 2017 and its sales revenue reached €21.7 million in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.balyo.com or connect with us on Linkedin.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) invented its digital lidar in 2015 and is a leading manufacturer of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used throughout the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster's sensors are reliable, compact, affordable and highly customizable, laying the foundation for digital lidar ubiquity across endless applications and industries. Already hundreds of customers have incorporated Ouster lidar sensors in current products or those in development for imminent commercial release. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding Ouster's financial outlook and market positioning. Forward-looking statements give Ouster's current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "can have", "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: Ouster's limited operating history and history of losses; the adoption of its products and the growth of the lidar market generally; the competitive environment in which it operates; its future capital needs; its ability to adequately protect and enforce its intellectual property rights; its ability to effectively respond to evolving regulations and standards relating to applications in which its products are frequently used; its reliance on a third-party manufacturer; the timing of revenue from existing customers; uncertainties related to Ouster's estimates of the size of the markets for its products and future revenue opportunities; and other important factors discussed in Ouster's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2021. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. While Ouster may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005834/en/

Contacts:

Ouster:

For Investors

Erica Bartsch

Sloane-Ouster@sloanepr.com

For Media

Heather Shapiro

press@ouster.io

Balyo:

For Media

Eloise Duclos

pr@balyo.com

For Investors

Frank Chuffart

investors@balyo.com