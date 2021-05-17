Dolphin Entertainment Q1 Revenue Grows to Record $7.2 Million

"Dolphin 2.0" Commences with Q1 Formation of NFTs Division and Q2 Launch of NFT Collections for First Two Verticals: Sports and Culinary

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announces its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"We are pleased to announce record quarterly revenue, breaking $7 million," states Dolphin Entertainment CEO, Bill O'Dowd. "Furthermore, our Super Group of Entertainment Marketing and Publicity companies welcomed a new addition to the family in January - B/HI, a leading PR firm for entertainment consumer products, video gaming and eSports. Now a division of 42West, the company is thriving and we couldn't be happier about the cross-selling that is already well under way."

"The first quarter also witnessed our planned expansion into Dolphin 2.0, where we will own some of the assets we are promoting. We launched our NFT Division in March, and announced our partnership with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company. And, today, our first NFTs together have hit the market, featuring the iconic Tim Brown, one of the greatest wide receivers to ever play the game."

"We also announced the culinary world will represent our second vertical for NFTs. We believe our upcoming recipe card collection will be the first major entry in the culinary NFT space, and is launching with several of the most recognized chefs in the United States. Also, we dropped today a collection of NFTs from world-famous artist Romero Britto, in collaboration with our long-time client, the South Beach Wine and Food Festival."

"We will continue to add NFT programs across all aspects of pop culture, as well as additional partnerships within the verticals we have already launched. Furthermore, we continue to expect five additional Dolphin 2.0 initiatives will be announced this year."

Highlights

Total Q1 revenue increased to $7.2 million, compared to $6.6 million in Q1 2020;

Operating loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $1.2 million, included non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $482,712 as compared to operating loss of $870,859, which included non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $521,003, for the same period in the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents of $7.1 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $7.9 million as of December 31, 2020.

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $5.3 million, which included $4.4 million in non-cash items stemming from depreciation and amortization of $482,712 and a negative change in fair value of derivative liabilities, warrants, put rights and contingent consideration of $3.9 million, compared to net income of $2.1 million, which included non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $521,003, offset by a non-cash positive change in fair value of derivative liabilities, warrants, put rights and contingent consideration items in the amount of $1.8 million, for the same period in the prior year.

Dolphin Entertainment Acquired B/HI (Formerly Bender/Helper Impact)

42West was involved in various capacities with 13 films that earned a total of 32 Academy Award nominations and won six Oscars.

Shore Fire clients performed, presented and won at the 2021 Grammys

Dolphin Entertainment Launched its Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Division

Dolphin Entertainment's NFTs Division entered its 1 st vertical, Sports, with First NFT Partnership with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment; Announced Heisman Trophy Winners and Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees Tim Brown, Earl Campbell and Doak Walker To Kick-Off NFT Collection

vertical, Sports, with First NFT Partnership with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment; Announced Heisman Trophy Winners and Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees Tim Brown, Earl Campbell and Doak Walker To Kick-Off NFT Collection Dolphin Entertainment's NFTs Division entered its 2nd vertical, Culinary, with NFT collectible recipe card system, launching with top chefs throughout the United States; Partnered for NFT collection with world renowned artist Romero Britto, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin's Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) division is dedicated to designing, producing, distributing and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, epicurean, and technology industries. The NFTs division is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries blending their collective expertise in creative services, digital design, production, marketing, sales and public relations. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

ASSETS As of March 31,

2021 As of December 31,

2020 Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,111,717 $ 7,923,280 Restricted cash 714,096 714,096 Accounts receivable, net 4,708,359 5,027,101 Other current assets 323,020 231,890 Total current assets 12,857,192 13,896,367 Capitalized production costs, net 325,866 271,139 Right of use assets 7,586,271 7,106,279 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of$ 6,142,939 and $5,747,941, respectively. 7,327,061 7,452,059 Goodwill 20,098,451 19,627,856 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 736,996 800,071 Deposits and other assets 232,253 198,180 Total Assets $ 49,164,090 $ 49,351,951 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable $ 620,913 $ 1,190,184 Term loan 800,260 900,292 Notes payable 1,049,935 846,749 Convertible notes payable at fair value - 580,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan 582,438 582,438 Loan from related party 1,107,873 1,107,873 Accrued interest - related party 1,875,161 1,783,121 Accrued compensation - related party 2,625,000 2,625,000 Put rights 1,054,235 1,544,029 Lease liability 1,926,917 1,791,773 Contract liability 2,928,797 1,855,209 Other current liabilities 2,314,912 2,045,842 Total current liabilities 16,886,441 16,852,510 Noncurrent Notes payable 200,721 426,645 Convertible notes payable 150,000 1,445,000 Convertible notes payable at fair value 1,298,740 947,293 Paycheck Protection Program loan 2,517,431 2,517,431 Contingent consideration 895,000 530,000 Lease liability 6,313,936 5,964,275 Warrants Liability 215,000 450,000 Other noncurrent liabilities 200,000 550,000 Total noncurrent liabilities 11,790,828 12,830,644 Total Liabilities 28,677,269 29,683,154 Commitments and contingencies (Note 19) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.015 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 7,605,477 and 6,618,785, respectively, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 114,080 99,281 Preferred Stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 50,000 authorized, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 1,000 1,000 Additional paid in capital 123,615,767 117,540,557 Accumulated deficit (103,244,026 ) (97,972,041 ) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 20,486,821 $ 19,668,797 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 49,164,090 $ 49,351,951

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues: Entertainment publicity $ 7,177,117 $ 6,633,800 Production and distribution - - Total revenues 7,177,117 6,633,800 Expenses: Direct costs 829,151 688,977 Selling, general and administrative 1,482,471 1,120,616 Depreciation and amortization 482,712 521,003 Legal and professional 344,607 284,440 Payroll 5,233,116 4,889,623 Total expenses 8,372,057 7,504,659 Loss from operations (1,194,940 ) (870,859 ) Other Income (expenses): (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt (57,363 ) 3,259,865 Loss on deconsolidation of Max Steel VIE - (1,484,591 ) Change in fair value of convertible notes and derivative liabilities (871,449 ) 147,459 Change in fair value of warrants (2,562,877 ) 72,515 Change in fair value of put rights (71,106 ) 1,470,740 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (365,000 ) 103,000 Acquisition costs (22,907 ) - Interest expense and debt amortization (165,194 ) (624,282 ) Total other (expense) income, net (4,115,896 ) 2,944,706 (Loss) income before income taxes $ (5,310,836 ) $ 2,073,847 Income tax benefit 38,851 - Net (loss) income $ (5,271,985 ) $ 2,073,847 (Loss) earnings per share - Basic $ (0.73 ) $ 0.40 (Loss) earnings per share - Diluted $ (0.73 ) $ 0.05 Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation Basic 7,267,297 4,099,713 Diluted 7,267,297 5,676,996

