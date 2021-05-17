Ouster's 3D digital lidar will replace legacy 2D sensors to enable higher levels of autonomy

BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for PEA-PME savings schemes), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, today announced that it has signed a strategic customer agreement with Ouster, Inc. ("Ouster") (NYSE:OUST), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, to deploy Ouster's 3D digital lidar on its robotic forklifts.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Ouster will supply its OS0 ultra-wide view sensor to BALYO. The upgrade from legacy 2D lidar sensors to Ouster's 3D digital lidar is expected to enhance existing capabilities and add new functionality, including: 3D localization in complex surroundings, smart and auto-rearming 3D software safety to effectively create a safety "bubble" around the robotic forklifts, navigation on routes and circuits, energy efficiency, and remote monitoring.

"BALYO chose to work with Ouster due to benefits from the wide field of view and high resolution of its OS0 sensor, as well as a high level of reliability that justified our investment in increased levels of autonomy that will bring additional value to our innovative solutions and our clients," said Pascal Rialland, BALYO's Chief Executive Officer

There are currently millions of forklifts deployed around the world. Still, less than 1% of pallets are moved by intelligent machines today, leaving open a large market opportunity for autonomous forklifts to drive increased safety and efficiency. By switching to Ouster's 3D digital lidar, BALYO plans to further improve its autonomous forklifts so they can safely and efficiently operate anytime, anywhere with minimal human oversight.

"BALYO epitomizes a trend we see across our customer base in which a company that started using 2D lidar for basic automation upgrades to 3D digital lidar to add more sophisticated automation features, providing a powerful return on investment," said Angus Pacala, Ouster's Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to work with them as they continue to deploy more robots, which will improve the efficiency and accuracy of routine operations while working side-by-side with humans.

General meeting: May, 20 2021.

Next financial release: first half 2021 sales revenue on July 22, 2021.

About BALYO

Humans around the World deserve enriching, creative jobs. At BALYO, we believe that pallet movements in DC and manufacturing sites should be left to fully autonomous robots. To execute this ambition, BALYO transforms standard forklifts into intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough Driven by Balyo technology. Our leading geo guidance navigation system enables robots to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings without the need for any additional infrastructure. To accelerate the material handling market conversion to autonomy, BALYO has entered into two global partnerships with KION (Linde Material Handling's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group. A full range of globally available robots has been developed for virtually all traditional warehousing applications; Tractor, Pallet, Stackers, Reach and VNA-robots. BALYO and its subsidiaries in Boston and Singapore serve clients in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company has been listed on EURONEXT since 2017 and its sales revenue reached €21.7 million in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.balyo.com/

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) invented its digital lidar in 2015 and is a leading manufacturer of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used throughout the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster's sensors are reliable, compact, affordable and highly customizable, laying the foundation for digital lidar ubiquity across endless applications and industries. Already hundreds of customers have incorporated Ouster lidar sensors in current products or those in development for imminent commercial release. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

