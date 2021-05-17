UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces successful €1.25 Bn bond placement

Paris, Amsterdam, May 17, 2021

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces successful €1.25 Bn bond placement

URW today successfully priced a €1.25 Bn two-tranche senior bond offering, strengthening its liquidity position and extending the Group's debt maturity:

A €650 Mn bond with a 7-year and 5-month maturity and a 0.75% fixed coupon; and

A €600 Mn bond with a 12-year maturity and a 1.375% fixed coupon.

The net proceeds from this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of upcoming bond maturities.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Samuel Warwood

Maarten Otte

+33 1 76 77 58 02

Maarten.otte@urw.com

Media Relations

Nathalie Feld - Image 7

+33 6 30 47 18 37

nfeld@image7.fr

Cornelia Schnepf - Finelk

+44 7387 108 998

Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu

