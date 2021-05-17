NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund AB: At the request of the main shareholder, the Board of directors of NAXS AB will convene an extraordinary general meeting to replace the Company's entire Board

The Board of NAXS AB (the "Company") has received a letter from QVT Financial LP, on behalf of Tompkins Square Park S.a`.r.l. holding 68,2% of the Company's shares requesting that the Board calls an EGM to replace the entire Board of NAXS. In accordance with the Swedish Companies Act (Sw. aktiebolagslagen) the Company will publish a notice to convene an EGM no later than 24 May 2021.

The Board of Directors of NAXS AB

