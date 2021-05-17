Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.05.2021
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.05.2021 | 23:41
NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund AB: At the request of the main shareholder, the Board of directors of NAXS AB will convene an extraordinary general meeting to replace the Company's entire Board

The Board of NAXS AB (the "Company") has received a letter from QVT Financial LP, on behalf of Tompkins Square Park S.a`.r.l. holding 68,2% of the Company's shares requesting that the Board calls an EGM to replace the entire Board of NAXS. In accordance with the Swedish Companies Act (Sw. aktiebolagslagen) the Company will publish a notice to convene an EGM no later than 24 May 2021.

The Board of Directors of NAXS AB

Contact information:

Lennart Svantesson, CEO

Telephone: +46 73 311 00 11

This information is information that NAXS AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 23.30 CET on May 17, 2021.

This press release and further information is available on the Company's website, www.naxs.se.

NAXS AB

NAXS is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. NAXS primarily invests in private equity funds with a Nordic focus, but may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments.

Attachment

  • At the request of the main shareholder NAXS's Board of Directors will convene an EGM (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d77cf49a-1182-4165-a4d8-72b43235f29b)

