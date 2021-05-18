KNOT Offshore Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE:KNOP) announced today that Gary Chapman, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 2021 Energy Infrastructure Council ("EIC") Investor Conference on May 19th at 11:45 AM (Eastern Time).

The presentation will be viewable via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations Events section of the Partnership's website, www.knotoffshorepartners.com. If attending, please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to access the internet broadcast. A replay of the webcast will be available through the Partnership's website for 30 days.

About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership. KNOT Offshore Partners LP's common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KNOP."

