Bielcor CEO Praises IRS Ruling Allowing Deductions for COVID Related PPE Expenses

Bielcor Reopens Amazon Store Featuring N99 Masks, Celebrates IRS Ruling on PPE

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Rafael Bielawski, CEO of Bielcor, a leading source for N95 masks, is encouraged that the IRS has released guidance on deducting COVID-related Personal Protection Equipment expenses. On the company's blog, there is a story announcing the IRS ruling that appeared in a Thomson Reuters story dated April 1, 2021. The article begins, "The IRS has announced that amounts paid for personal protective equipment (PPE) for the primary purpose of preventing the spread of COVID-19 - such as masks, hand sanitizer, and sanitizing wipes - are treated as amounts paid for medical care under Code § 213(d) if purchased by an individual for use by that individual, or by the individual's spouse or dependents." The story also gives a link to the actual IRS document making the announcement, and goes into further detail about how it affects Health Savings Account (HSA) plans and other insurers.

The other good news is the announcement of the end of the N95 mask shortage. According to this AP story, there are plenty of masks to go around so it is no longer necessary to reuse them. Bielcor has N95 masks in stock ready to ship out today. In addition, check out the N99 masks for sale on their website. Bielcor products are also available for sale on Amazon.

Mr. Bielawski addressed both stories, "It is gratifying to see that the IRS has clarified the rules on taking deductions for COVID-related PPE. We appreciate anything that makes life easier for our customers. This removes one more cause for concern so they can focus on keeping themselves and their loved ones safe and healthy. Add to that the fact that the supply of N95 masks is now able to meet demand means we can continue to fill our customers' orders with the best in PPE."

About Bielcor

Bielcor was named one of the "5 Places to Buy N95 Masks Right Now" by the Huffington Post in 2020, due to our consistent ability to keep up with demand. At Bielcor, we assure our customers that all of our products have been well-researched and are field-tested. Everything we sell is something that we, ourselves, use in our everyday lives and we make sure to only sell goods that we can ensure a 100% satisfaction guarantee for our customers. We strive to provide our customers with nothing less than the best quality products at the lowest possible price. For more information, call us at 866-480-2435 or send us a message on our Contact Page.

