SAFEGUARDS | Cosmetics, Personal Care & HouseholdNO. 061/21

In China, the Cosmetics Supervision and Administration Regulation (CSAR) requires submission of safety assessment report for cosmetic products and new cosmetic ingredients for notification or registration purposes. In April 2021, China's National Medical Products Administration, NMPA, issued Notice No. 51, a Technical Guideline of Cosmetic Safety Assessment, which provides detailed requirements on the scope and format of safety assessments, the qualification of safety assessors, and the format for test reports etc., complete with examples of safety assessment reports.

The safety assessment format for cosmetic products includes several sections:

Abstract (summary of assessment)

Product introduction

Product formulation

Safety evaluation of each composition

Safety evaluation of risk substances

Risk control measures or recommendations

Safety conclusion

Signature of safety assessor

Résumé of safety assessor

References

Annexes

CSAR and this Technical Guideline require a certain level of qualification for safety assessors performing a safety assessment. They shall:

Possess professional knowledge in areas such as medicine, pharmacy, chemistry or toxicology

Understand the requirements of manufacturing processes, as well as, safety and quality control of a cosmetic product

Have more than five years relevant work experience

This Technical Guideline came into effect on May 1, 2021, with a transition period:

From January 1, 2021, notifiers or registrants for a general cosmetic product or special cosmetic product shall submit safety assessment report according to this Technical Guideline

Until May 1, 2024, notifiers or registrants for a general cosmetic product or special cosmetic product may submit a safety assessment report using a simplified version, as described in the Technical Guideline

Reference

NMPA Notice No. 51 (2021), Technical Guideline on Cosmetic Safety Assessment

It is crucial for all cosmetic, personal care and household products to be safe, effective and stable. SGS provides testing, inspection and certification services to manufacturers, distributors and importers to ensure a high level of product quality in every area. Our state-of-the-art laboratories offer tailored solutions for chemical, biophysical, microbiological, stability and biological aspects. We also have extensive capabilities in performance testing, claim support studies and consumer panels. Our testing is conducted according to customer specific or recognized standard methods, some of which were developed by SGS. Our cosmetic safety assessors and other technical experts can support customers by making sure new products comply with regulatory requirements. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested. Contact us for more information or visit our website.

Next Step

Safety assessment is a mandatory for cosmetic products placing in China. SGS has qualified safety assessor and capability to provide safety assessment service for China market.

For enquiries, please contact:

Queenie Ho-yan TSE

Technical Service Manager

t: +852 2765 3672



Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2021 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided "as is" and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.