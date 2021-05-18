iBASIS Carrier Voice for Teamwork allows Carriers to offer a complete end-to-end solution to enable voice capabilities in Microsoft Teams

China Telecom Europe (CTE) achieves instant traction with iBASIS Carrier Voice for Teamwork enabling them to provide European multinationals with full calling capabilities to their collaboration platforms, building on explosive growth in the use of Microsoft Teams

iBASIS, the leading provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, today announced the launch of iBASIS Carrier Voice for Teamwork, enabling carriers such as China Telecom Europe (CTE), a leading provider to European multinationals, to serve Enterprise customers with much needed cloud-based PBX functionality for their collaboration platforms.

With the massive shift toward Microsoft Teams triggered by COVID-19, carriers have an immediate opportunity to seize new Enterprise revenues by delivering a proven solution to bring voice to Microsoft Teams. iBASIS Carrier Voice for Teamwork provides global service availability, from and to the cloud via 2-way PSTN numbers, enabling native voice service in 60+ markets for global termination to help carriers respond to their local Enterprise demand. Carriers have the option to keep their own numbers to avoid porting or leverage iBASIS for local numbers.

The solution is built on iBASIS' established wholesale leadership to drive voice capabilities for Microsoft Teams and deliver proven performance ensuring that carriers like CTE gain extremely quick time-to-market with its pay-as-you-go model, flexible pricing plans, easy configuration, and self-service portal.

"iBASIS Carrier Voice for Teamwork provides China Telecom Europe (CTE) with voice for Microsoft Teams to respond to and support their Enterprise customers with more effective collaboration across the globe," says Edwin van Ierland, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at iBASIS. "Leveraging our reach, scale, independence, and leading technology partnerships, CTE was able to rapidly roll out easy-to-deploy capabilities to meet fast-moving market conditions.

"Our value proposition at China Telecom Europe (CTE) is differentiated by our holistic ICT approach," adds Nathan Li, Deputy Director, Voice Messaging, China Telecom Europe. "The iBASIS Carrier Voice for Teamwork provides us with a proven, highly flexible solution with a customer-friendly commercial structure that helps us to quickly adapt to new opportunities for business growth. We trust iBASIS to continue delivering on quality, opportunity, and partnership.

iBASIS plans to broaden Carrier Voice for Teamwork to other tools, like Slack, Zoom, and WebEx. The solution is part of iBASIS' larger Carrier Cloud Communications portfolio, which includes cloud numbering solutions, international numbers, global voice termination, and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). iBASIS continues to enable carriers with opportunities to regain control and outperform throughout the large-scale transformations of their Enterprise customers.

