Zinzino AB (Publ): Interim Report First Quarter 2021

- Maintained Strong Sales Growth With Record Profitability

STOCKHOLM, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first quarter of 2021 was yet another quarter in which good sales growth was combined with high profitability. Total revenues in the Group increased by 38% and amounted to SEK 333.4 (242.1) million, after sales growth in all regions except the Nordics. Strongest growth continued to be found among the other European regions. Asia and North America also increased significantly during the quarter. Profitability was also very good, and the EBITDA result amounted to SEK 37.3 (26.3) million for the quarter. The EBITDA margin thus amounted to a record 11.2% (10.9%). The adjusted EBITDA result amounted to SEK 37.3 (4.1) million and the adjusted EBITDA margin to 11.2% (1.7%). The margin improvement is achieved through economies of scale due to improved efficiency in IT systems, logistics and within the organization.

JANUARY - MARCH

Total revenue increased by 38% to SEK 333.4 (242.1) million

(242.1) million Gross profit amounted to SEK 101.2 (83.7)* million and the gross profit margin was 30.4% (34.6%)*

(83.7)* million and the gross profit margin was 30.4% (34.6%)* Adjusted gross profit amounted to SEK 101.2 (61.5) million and the adjusted gross profit margin to 30.4% (25.4%)

(61.5) million and the adjusted gross profit margin to 30.4% (25.4%) EBITDA amounted to SEK 37,3 (26,3)* million and the EBITDA margin to 11.2% (10.9%)*

(26,3)* million and the EBITDA margin to 11.2% (10.9%)* Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 37.3 (4.1) million and the adjusted EBITDA margin to 11.2% (1.7%)

(4.1) million and the adjusted EBITDA margin to 11.2% (1.7%) Cash flow from operating activities totalled SEK 48.0 (32.6) million

(32.6) million Liquid assets on the balance sheet date were SEK 191.5 (107.9) million

* For comparative figures for the first quarter of 2020, gross profit and EBITDA are affected by SEK 22.2 million due to a change in accounting as a result of changes in distributor remuneration terms.

