Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock: Hoch hinaus!? Die große Kursrallye II….
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 Ticker-Symbol: 3HY 
Frankfurt
17.05.21
15:34 Uhr
2,000 Euro
-0,020
-0,99 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0202,26010:04
Dow Jones News
18.05.2021 | 08:31
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arix Bioscience PLC: Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting

DJ Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting 
18-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Arix Bioscience plc 
 
Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting 
 
LONDON, 18 May 2021: Arix Bioscience plc, ("Arix" or "the Company") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company 
focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that its Annual General Meeting 
("AGM") will be held at 2:00pm BST on Monday 14 June 2021 at the offices of Brown Rudnick LLP, 8 Clifford Street, 
London W1S 2LQ. 
 
The 2021 Notice of the AGM and the Form of Proxy have been posted to shareholders today and, in compliance with Listing 
Rule 9.6.1, these documents have today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available 
for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
A copy of the AGM materials are also available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. 
 
Given current UK Government guidance, shareholders should not attend the AGM in person but are urged to submit their 
votes by proxy. The Directors regret that attendance by shareholders will not be possible this year, but ensuring the 
health and safety of shareholders and employees makes this unavoidable. 
Prior to the formal business of the AGM, a presentation will be delivered. Access to the presentation and the AGM will 
be available to shareholders via webcast on the Company's investor relations website at https://arixbioscience.com/ 
investor-relations/events-presentations. 
 
Shareholders wishing to raise questions ahead of submitting their votes at the AGM, may do so by emailing 
ir@arixbioscience.com. 
The Directors believe that the resolutions to be put to the meeting are in the best interests of the Company and its 
shareholders as a whole, and unanimously recommend that that shareholders vote in favour of all proposed resolutions. 
[ENDS] 
 
 
For more information, please contact: 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations 
+44 (0)20 7290 1072 
ir@arixbioscience.com 
 
Optimum Strategic Communications 
Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir 
+44 (0)20 3922 1906 
optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com 
 
About Arix Bioscience plc 
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech 
companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. 
 
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate 
their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth 
phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  105600 
EQS News ID:  1197515 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197515&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

ARIX BIOSCIENCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.