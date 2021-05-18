Qwil Messenger's customers can now benefit from managing chats with their clients directly from Salesforce

Qwil Messenger today announced it has launched a new connector on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to integrate their branded client chat service with Salesforce.

The Qwil Messenger Salesforce Connector is currently available on AppExchange.

Qwil Messenger

Qwil Messenger is a chat platform that allows businesses to replace insecure client emails and social chats with safe and compliant conversations.

The Qwil Messenger platform supports engagement across the full client life-cycle, from the moment you qualify a prospect, to facilitating an enhanced onboarding experience, to all subsequent engagement. With the introduction of our new connector, customers can manage chats with their clients directly from Salesforce as part of their existing workflows.

Comments on the News

"Instant digital communication that meets the security and compliance needs of firms is no longer trivial. Data protection and fraud prevention are now as important as the messages being shared.



At Qwil Messenger, we provide the rails on which convenient and simple instant conversations run between staff and clients, all within a branded environment. Our connectivity to Salesforce now means we are part of the broader relationship management toolkit for advisors in which communication activities are so integral.



Salesforce AppExchange makes it easy for Salesforce customers to use Qwil Messenger as their client communication tool straight out-of-the-box" said Peter Reading, CEO of Qwil Messenger.

"Qwil Messenger is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers with secure and safe communications" said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 98,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Qwil Messenger

Qwil Messenger is a single app for everyone, allowing staff and clients of multiple companies to replace insecure email, chat and share documents conveniently in full compliance with data privacy regulations.

Over 2,800 financial, education and health sector firms are sending thousands of messages and documents daily. Find out more about Qwil Messenger on our website www.qwilmessenger.com, start a 14 day free trial today or request a demo.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Laurent Guyot

Qwil Messenger

press@qwilmessenger.com