Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) is creating a more equitable meeting experience for remote participants with the launch of Logitech Scribe, an AI-powered whiteboard camera. Logitech Scribe, compatible with leading services like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, broadcasts whiteboard content into video meetings with incredible clarity, virtually transporting everyone into the same room.

Logitech Scribe AI-powered whiteboard camera for video meetings and hybrid learning (Photo: Business Wire)

From meeting rooms to classrooms, Logitech Scribe comes at a crucial time when hybrid work and learning has become more pervasive. Logitech Scribe makes brainstorming, teaching, and team meetings equally accessible and productive for all participants through its simple-to-use design. Leveling the playing field for distributed teams, Scribe gives everyone in-room or remote a perfect view of the board.

Enhanced integrations with Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms make the experience effortless. In-room participants can begin sharing whiteboard content into video meetings by simply pressing the wireless button included with Scribe or tapping the meeting room touch controller, like Logitech Tap. The wireless button currently works with Zoom Rooms, and support for Teams Rooms will come later this year. Scribe also works as a USB content camera with virtually any video conferencing application, providing the flexibility to use Scribe in meeting rooms, classrooms, or even home offices.

"We've obsessively worked toward solving the problems of providing high-quality audio and video collaboration in both meeting rooms and remote desktops, but there remains a gap in integrating non-digital content like whiteboards, or Post-its into virtual meetings," said Scott Wharton, general manager and vice president, Logitech Video Collaboration. "Logitech Scribe works because it takes advantage of what people already know how to do: pick up a marker and draw on a whiteboard. Now, we're able to elevate non-digital collaborative content for everyone to see in high fidelity, while being extremely easy to use and share, thanks to its compatibility with today's most popular cloud services like Teams and Zoom."

Capturing dry erase surfaces up to six by four feet, Logitech Scribe is a dedicated whiteboard camera that gives virtual meeting participants a clear, real-time view of the whiteboard. Using built-in artificial intelligence, Scribe can render the presenter transparent, so remote users can see the whiteboard with nothing in the way, and automatically enhances the color of markers so the content is easier to read. Scribe even has the ability to detect other non-digital content like Post-its, a favorite tool for collaboration sessions. Whether viewing from a laptop at home or on the meeting room display, Scribe makes sure everyone has the best seat at the table.

With a clean, wall-mounted design and thoughtful cable management, Scribe elegantly blends into any modern office or classroom. Plus, it comes with everything you need to quickly get it up and running. Together with the whiteboard content camera, Scribe includes a wireless share button, mounting components, power supply, and category cables for deployment at scale. With Scribe, Logitech is expanding what it does best: creating collaborative tools that make it easier for people to interact with the digital world in more natural and meaningful ways.

"With the almost immediate corporate change from in-office to work from home, this past year has required us to make a lot of adjustments. Logitech may have seen these same issues, but they didn't stop working and created a great product," said Will Cool, video conference standards and operations at PayPal. "Scribe brings the 'in-room collaboration' feeling to global conferencing through a sleek and modern whiteboard device. Scribe's high-definition imaging and plug-and-play connectivity make for an effective and easy to install tool that is essential within the hybrid collaboration industry."

Continued Ehrika Gladden, vice president of the global video collaboration commercial organization at Logitech, "Whether your mission includes creativity, design, development, or teaching we've gotten a glimpse of what the tech-enabled collaboration of the future can look like with Scribe."

Pricing and Availability

Logitech Scribe is now available in select markets with MSRP starting at $1,199. It is currently compatible with Teams Rooms on Windows and Zoom Rooms. Zoom Rooms Appliances support will be available after launch. For virtually any video conferencing service, Scribe can also operate as a standalone USB content camera when connected to a computer or laptop.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Nearly 40 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through video, music, gaming, and computing. Logitech's Video Collaboration goal is to make video meetings accessible and affordable to every business and every individual, without sacrificing quality. We want to video-enable every meeting room, every workspace, and every home. Find Logitech and more on its video collaboration products at www.logitech.com/vc, the company blog or @LogitechVC.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

