Bluetooth 5.1 module enables mesh networking for 'massive IoT' applications

u-blox NINA-B4 modules use Nordic nRF52833 SoC-enabled Wirepas software for large-scale network deployments

Thalwil, Switzerland - May 18, 2021 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has specified Nordic's nRF52833 Bluetooth(R) Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) System-on-Chip (SoC) to power its NINA-B4 stand-alone Bluetooth 5.1 modules. The small (10 by 15 by 2.2 mm) Bluetooth LE/Bluetooth 5.1 MCU modules with open CPU architecture are optimized for, and can be supplied preinstalled with, Wirepas Massive (previously Wirepas Mesh), a decentralized large-scale mesh networking solution. Wirepas Massive has been developed by global software connectivity company Wirepas, and is designed for a wide array of massive Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

The u-blox NINA-B4 series includes the NINA-B406, which comes with an internal PCB antenna (providing a robust low-profile solution with high performance and extensive range), and NINA-B400, which integrates a U.FL connector for use with an external antenna of the developer's choice. This greatly reduces time, cost, and effort for u-blox customers integrating Bluetooth LE in their designs. The NINA-B4 series also comes with u-blox's u-connect software, supporting dozens of use cases and providing an easy-to-use interface to configure the connectivity required from an external application host.

The NINA-B4 module is suitable for running Wirepas Massive, an updated version of Wirepas's proprietary mesh connectivity software. (The module is also able to run third-party device applications alongside the Wirepas protocol.) Wirepas claims the software is the only solution to combine sensing, monitoring, control, positioning, and large-scale inventory in a single technology. According to Wirepas, networks built with its technology are optimized by local decision-making to reach unlimited scalability, coverage, and density whilst using the available radio spectrum as efficiently as possible. The company says the network is immune to frequency interference, making it ideal for use in harsh industrial environments.

Wirepas Massive can be deployed in smart tracking, smart logistics, smart building, smart industry, and smart metering applications, or whenever there is a need for large-scale industrial-grade network deployments. Wirepas Massive introduces 2 times higher throughput, reduced power consumption, a dynamic provisioning algorithm that automatically authorizes new nodes in an existing network and enables roaming for logistics use cases, open source gateway software, a simpler protocol node-node system that doesn't require any back-end link, high-density ultra-fast inventory (thousands of devices in less than one minute, for example in warehouses), directed advertising mode for reliable ultra-low power light switches, and advertising space extended to 32-bit to support ultra-large networks.

The NINA-B4 module also supports Bluetooth 5.1-including direction finding-and can operate at an extended temperature range up to 105 C - which, together with its long range capability, makes it ideal for deployment in harsh environments. Designed to act as both a transmitter and receiver (using angle-of-arrival (AoA) and angle-of-departure (AoD) direction finding), the NINA-B4 modules bring the benefits of high-precision positioning to indoor applications. The integrated nRF52833 SoC's multiprotocol radio is capable of all direction finding features for AoA and AoD applications. The SoC's generous memory allocation enables integration of advanced embedded customer applications.

Nordic's nRF52833 multiprotocol SoC supports the large-scale, low power Wirepas Massive mesh connectivity software enabling cost-effective, scalable IoT solutions with density, flexibility, and reliability. For example, a network of anchor nodes and up to hundreds of thousands of end-devices could be placed throughout a location and wirelessly linked using the Wirepas Massive connectivity integrated in the Nordic SoCs. Collected sensor data and analytics could then be relayed via Wirepas Massive to a u-blox NINA-B4 module-equipped gateway, which in turn sends the data to the cloud.

Nordic's nRF52833 advanced multiprotocol SoC combines a 64 MHz, 32-bit Arm(R) Cortex(R) M4 processor with floating point unit (FPU), with a 2.4 GHz multiprotocol radio (supporting 2.4 GHz RF protocol software in addition to Bluetooth 5.2, Bluetooth mesh, Bluetooth Direction Finding, 2 Mbps throughput, and long range plus Thread, Zigbee and IEEE 802.15.4 software), featuring +8 dBm maximum TX power and -95 dBm RX sensitivity. The SoC incorporates a generous amount of Flash (512 kB) and RAM (128 kB) memory and a range of analog and digital interfaces such as NFC-A, ADC, hgh-speed 32 MHz SPI, UART/SPI/TWI, PWM, I2S and PDM. The SoC has been engineered to minimize power consumption. In addition to support for Thread, Zigbee and Bluetooth through the nRF Connect SDK, the SoC is also supported by the S113, 122, or S140 SoftDevices, Nordic's Bluetooth RF protocol stacks.

"We selected Nordic's nRF52833 SoC for our NINA-B4 series due to a combination of factors including the high-quality hardware, compact size, MCU performance, support for Bluetooth 5.1 including direction finding, low power consumption, and multiprotocol capability," says Stefan Berggren, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Product Center Short Range Radio at u-blox. "In addition, we opted for a Nordic solution because of the close, long-standing business relationship between the two companies, and because Nordic provides good development support."

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com)

About Nordic Semiconductor

Nordic Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless technology that powers the IoT. Nordic pioneered ultra-low power wireless and helped develop Bluetooth Low Energy, a widely-adopted wireless technology. The company's award-winning Bluetooth LE solutions have made it the market leader, and are complemented by ANT+, Thread, and Zigbee products. Nordic's reputation is built on the supply of leading-edge wireless technologies and development tools that shield designers from RF complexity. This approach extends to Nordic's latest technology, cellular IoT. Launched in 2018 after four years of development, this NB-IoT and LTE-M solution leverages cellular infrastructure to extend the IoT.

About Wirepas

Wirepas is a leading IoT company with a mission to democratize enterprise IoT. It aims to make failure-free connectivity accessible to any enterprise of any size. It makes IoT real through its connectivity software enabling massive decentralized, scalable, high-density, and long-range network applications. Its technology lets any enterprise set up and manage its own network autonomously without operators, separate network infrastructure, middlemen or subscriptions - at a fraction of the cost of other alternatives. Wirepas is also the main contributor to the first non-cellular 5G standard, purpose-built for massive IoT and using a free global spectrum. It serves customers across the world with offices in Australia, Germany, Finland, France, India, South Korea and the United States, in the areas of smart tracking, smart building, smart factory and smart metering. Learn more on wirepas.com.

