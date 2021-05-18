Anzeige
NEO Finance AB: NEO Finance has joined SEPA Instant Credit Transfer scheme

NEO Finance, AB, is starting to provide customers with an instant payment
service (SEPA Instant Credit Transfer). 

Instant payments will allow to transfer money in a few seconds from an
electronic money account opened in NEO Finance to account on another financial
institution which either are using instant payments, as well as, to accept them
from other financial institutions. The new service will enable NEO Finance
customers to make online payments even faster and more conveniently to most
commercial banks operating in Lithuania. 

One of the biggest advantages of instant payment is a real-time money transfer,
which operates 24 hours per day, regardless of weekends, holidays and
non-working days. For instant payments service on the NEO Finance platform will
be subjected the ordinary SEPA transfer fee. 

Customers of NEO Finance will be able to do instant payments to financial
institutions that also provide this service. Currently instant payments service
uses SEB, Swedbank, Citadele, Šiauliu bankas, electronic money institutions
Paysera LT and Revolut and several other financial institutions in Lithuania.
IP will also be accepted from other European banks that are already
participants in SEPA Instant Credit Transfer scheme. 



Aleksejus Loskutovas
Head of Administration
Email: aleksejus@neofinance.com
