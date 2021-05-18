Regulatory News:

The Vicat group (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 VCT) (Paris:VCT), announces that its Swiss subsidiary Vigier Holding SA has concluded the sale of Creabeton Matériaux SA to the Müller Steinag Holding group, based in Switzerland.

Creabeton Matériaux SA, specializing in the prefabrication of concrete products, with a workforce of nearly 380 employees, achieved a turnover of 91 million Swiss francs in 2020. Vigier Holding SA retains its Rail activity, with critical size in this specific sector.

With this acquisition, the Müller Steinag Holding group, co-owner of the Creabeton brand since 2002, will be able to strengthen its positions in prefabrication, at the heart of its activity, and to access new markets. Creabeton Matériaux SA will, for its part, be able to rely on a leader with critical mass in a highly competitive sector and have the necessary means to successfully pursue its development.

This sale operation remains subject to certain conditions precedent. It should be finalized at the end of the first half of 2021.

Next report:

First-half 2021 sales on 29 July 2021 after the market close.

About Vicat

The Vicat Group has over 9,000 employees working in three core divisions, Cement, Concrete Aggregates and Other Products Services, which generated consolidated sales of €2.805 billion in 2020. The Group operates in twelve countries: France, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Kazakhstan, India and Brazil. Some 64% of its sales are generated outside France.

The Vicat Group is the heir to a family industrial tradition dating back to 1817, when Louis Vicat invented artificial cement. Founded in 1853, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities.

About the Louis Vicat Foundation

Created in 2017 on the occasion of the bicentenary of the invention of artificial cement, the Foundation's objectives are: the promotion of scientific and technical culture, the preservation and enhancement of heritage, education and solidarity. To this end, in 2020 the Foundation carried out a series of inclusive actions for the benefit of people with disabilities and those far from employment. The year 2021 will be the Year of Women.

