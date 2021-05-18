Polygon's acquisition of Kaph Entreprenør in Norway has been approved by the Norwegian competition authority

STOCKHOLM, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 28th, Polygon announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Kaph Entreprenør AS in Norway.

The acquisition has now been approved by the Norwegian competition authority, following their customary approval procedure. The acquisition is expected to close by June 1, 2021.

This information was released for publication at 09.00 CET on the 18th of May 2021.

CONTACT:

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact

Martin Hamner, Chief Financial Officer, martin.hamner@polygongroup.com, +46 70 607 85 79

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygon/r/polygon-s-acquisition-of-kaph-entreprenor-in-norway-has-been-approved-by-the-norwegian-competition-a,c3348440

The following files are available for download: