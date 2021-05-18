Treatt has once again demonstrated the strength of its business model, with another excellent set of results, and yet another upgrade to guidance. The performance continues to be testament to the management and culture of the business, which has been transformed under CEO Daemmon Reeve's nine years at the helm. Both sales and profit performance are impressive, and we once again raise our forecasts, as the 'healthier' categories continue to outperform. The relocation of the UK business is under way, and we expect the business to continue to perform well once the new UK capacity comes on stream.

