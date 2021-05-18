Company's Latest Addition to Its Product Portfolio Provides a Simplified, Cost-effective Way for MSPs and CSPs to Launch Alternative Cloud Services

Virtuozzo, a global leader in high-efficiency virtualization and hyperconverged software solutions, has announced the availability of its newest product, Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud. The solution enables Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Cloud Service Providers (CSP) to design, build and sell modern cloud services to customers quickly and more cost-effectively than traditional hyperscalers.

The cloud infrastructure market continues to experience strong growth as businesses become increasingly more dependent on cloud-based resources. This evolution presents an opportunity for service providers to carve out an alternative to the often complex and expensive traditional cloud providers. According to Liam Eagle, Research Director, 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, "As the breadth of organizations seeking cloud solutions continues to grow, a gap in the skills necessary to navigate the complexities of the most advanced cloud platforms is a common limitation. This presents an opportunity for the alternative vendors to solidify the role of their services as delivering the core value proposition of cloud in a simpler, more digestible and often lower-cost configuration." 1

Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud was created to help service providers address this demand. The company's new product offers MSPs and CSPs an alternative, fully managed cloud solution that ensures clear SLAs and 24/7 production support, allowing service providers to focus on value-added services and project development rather than infrastructure maintenance and management.

Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud is one of the only hybrid cloud solutions exclusively for MSPs and CSPs. It offers Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Load Balancer as a Service (LBaaS), Storage as a Service (SaaS), and other cloud services in multiple locations worldwide.

Service providers can buy cloud resources directly from Virtuozzo by connecting any Open Stack compatible cloud management platform such as CloudBlue Connect, HostBill, WHMCS, Fleio, or from Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud distributors.

"Over the past year and a half, we have seen a lot of demand from our existing service provider partners for a solution that enables them to offer infrastructure solutions. We designed Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud to address this need while offering more than 30% savings over comparable solutions. We are thrilled to bring a turnkey solution to the market that helps MSPs and CSPs open new opportunities and drive customer growth for years to come. We are excited to innovate and grow together with our partners," remarks Ahmed Amni, Director of Sales, EMEA.

Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud is built on Virtuozzo Hybrid Infrastructure, a best-in-class hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solution. Virtuozzo Hybrid Infrastructure provides service providers with cost-effective, easy-to-manage hyperconverged infrastructure that optimizes hardware utilization, lowers total cost of ownership, and delivers high server performance and availability. Secure by design, Virtuozzo Hybrid Infrastructure combines compute, storage, and networking services with advanced analytics and monitoring in a single, hardware-agnostic solution.

Virtuozzo Hybrid Cloud is available to service providers throughout Europe today, with global availability rolling out quickly. Pricing is based on either a Pay-as-You-Go model or on a reservation-based model, which extends additional cost savings to partners. To learn more about partnership opportunities or to view a product demo visit the company's website.

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo is a leading, global provider of hybrid virtualization, storage and cloud enablement software solutions. The company's software-defined, hyperconverged self-service platform and resource management capabilities enable hosting and service providers to provide end-customers with public and private cloud services. Virtuozzo is an industry pioneer who developed the first commercially available container technology 21 years ago. The company provides software solutions and services to over 450 service providers, ISVs, and enterprises worldwide to enable over 500 thousand virtual environments, running mission-critical cloud workloads. A significant force in the opensource community, Virtuozzo sponsors and/or is a contributor to numerous open-source projects including KVM, Docker, OpenStack, OpenVZ, CRIU and the Linux kernel. Learn more www.virtuozzo.com.

1 451 Research, Demand and opportunity in the alternative cloud provider market, January 2021

