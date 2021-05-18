DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Presentation and Q&A at the Crypto & Digital Currency Virtual Investor Conference

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Presentation and Q&A at the Crypto & Digital Currency Virtual Investor Conference 18-May-2021 / 08:53 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Presentation and Q&A at the Crypto & Digital Currency Virtual Investor Conference LONDON, UK, 18 May 2021: Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF), the Blockchain and Open Finance venture builder, will be delivering a live presentation as part of the Crypto & Digital Currency Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, 20 May 2021. Conference details: - Thursday, 20 May 2021 - 15:30 UK time; 10:30 Eastern Standard Time - Registration link: https://bit.ly/3vJ3Vof The virtual presentation will be led by Eddy Travia, CEO of Coinsilium, and is expected to last 30 minutes. Eddy will introduce the Company's mission, vision and evolution over the last seven years before providing an introduction to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the NFT market, and Coinsilium's ongoing NFT initiatives such as its work with Nifty Labs to develop an 'NFT on Bitcoin' marketplace powered by the RSK blockchain, Nifty Scanner, and the Gibraltar Crypto Stamp project. The presentation will also outline the Coinsilium Group: IOV Labs joint venture in Singapore, the Company's crypto treasury reserve, and detail its coded income model. The session will be interactive, and investors and other participants will be invited to ask questions. If attendees are not able to join live, a recording of the webcast will be made available after the event on the Company's website. Pre-registration to the conference via the above registration link is recommended, and it is also advised that participants run an online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. For more information about the Crypto & Digital Currency Virtual Investor Conferencemore, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information, please contact: Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 (Broker) Buchanan Communications +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 Chris Lane / Toto Berger E: coinsilium@buchanan.uk.com (Media and Investor Relations) Virtual Investor Conferences (OTC Markets Group) John M. Viglotti (212) 220-2221 (SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access) E: johnv@otcmarkets.com

About Coinsilium:

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain and Open Finance venture builder. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox.

In July 2020, Coinsilium executed an agreement with the blockchain protocol company, IOV Labs, to establish a 50/50 joint venture in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the London-based AQSE Growth Market, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in New York under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

About Virtual Investor Conferences:

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor network.

Notes to Editors:

Biography of Eddy Travia, Co-founder and CEO of Coinsilium:

Eddy is a pioneer investor in blockchain technology companies. In July 2013, following 9 years as a private equity fund manager in Asia, Eddy co-founded the world's first global incubator of digital currency startups, Seedcoin, which was named among the 'Top 3 Most Influential Investors' at the Blockchain Awards along with Marc Andreessen and Roger Ver in May 2014. Eddy co-founded Coinsilium in 2014 and became the first blockchain company to join a stock exchange via an IPO in London in 2015. Eddy has led early-stage investments in 20 blockchain companies around the world and has advised more than 20 ICOs. Eddy completed the Stanford University Financial Engineering executive program for investment and finance professionals in Hong Kong in 2008 and speaks French, English, Spanish and some Mandarin Chinese. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

