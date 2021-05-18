Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Frill Holding AB (219/21)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Frill Holding AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: FRILL SE0015988134 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 10:50 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 11:00 CET, May 18, 2021. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB