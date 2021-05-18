The "2021 Europe/Middle East/Africa Consumer Sentiment Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In late March 2021, the analyst conducted a study of EMEA consumers on a range of topics.

As vaccines begin to roll out around the world, the billion-dollar question is when will retail and hospitality recover to the levels that we had prior to the pandemic.

Included in the data is the following:

Impact of COVID on unemployment by income, region of the world

Geographical moves which consumers moved or are moving due to pandemic implications. How does that differ by age, income, region, where they live currently

How having COVID affects plans and timing for the future

Timing of Vaccines, availability and how these impact spend and timing of spend

Growth or reduction in spending in categories that include grocery, health and beauty, clothing, electronics, furniture, home improvement, dining out, entertainment and travel over the next 12 months. Which regions and categories will recover fastest, which will take longer?

The change in spend for in-store retailing or digital orders by category, BOPIS and Click and Collect, Delivery for free or fee? How much of the digital orders will be retained?

When are people traveling? Where are they staying? Will it be a rental residence or hotel/casino, cruise or family? How does income, age or region play a role?

What is the timing for attending sports or concerts? Dining in at full restaurants? Going to nightclubs and bars, using cab, rideshare or mass transit? Attend theater or theme parks? Traveling domestic or internationally? Traveling by plane, car or train? How does all of this differ by vaccine timing, region, income and age. It's all here.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8p01zw

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005501/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900