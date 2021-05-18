Desmond brings over 20-years' experience delivering transformational business and technology solutions to organizations

Immedis, the leader in consolidated global payroll solutions, today announced the appointment of Andrew Desmond as Chief Operating Officer. In his role at Immedis, Andrew will lead the evolution of Immedis' world-class customer operations services, change management services and customer onboarding services as the company scales for rapid growth.

Andrew has worked in the Financial Services industry for over 20 years and has led large-scale transformation programs in the international and retail banking sectors. Prior to his current role at Immedis, Andrew worked in management consultancy with Accenture and as Managing Director led the Technology Consulting business for Financial Services clients in Ireland for nine years. Andrew built and led a team of over 1,200 people to deliver transformational outcomes for clients in retail banking, international banking and insurance.

"I am delighted to join Immedis at this exciting inflection point in its rapid growth and evolution as a company," said Andrew Desmond, Chief Operating Officer of Immedis. "It is a great opportunity to build on Immedis' customer-centric approach to deliver operational excellence in our customer onboarding and operational services, ensuring our customers get the most value out of their investment in Immedis. I will apply my leadership skills and change management experience to deliver transformative programs across our business which will bring substantial benefits to our customers, our teams and our partners.

On the heels of completing Q1 with robust growth momentum and innovative product launches, Nelson Hall recently ranked Immedis a Leader in the Payroll Services 2021 NEAT evaluation which analyzes the performance of vendors offering next generation payroll services.

"As Immedis continues on its path of rapid growth and industry-leading innovation, the timing couldn't be better to welcome Andrew Desmond to our leadership team as Chief Operating Officer," said Ruairi Kelleher, CEO of Immedis. "With his proven success in building and retaining high-performing teams in a global organization and delivering operational excellence across people, processes and technology, Andrew will be a tremendous asset to Immedis, our partners and to our customers."

