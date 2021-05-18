INVNT Appoints Director of Business Development in EMEA To Support Brands as In-Person Experiences Return

Experienced hire will secure new business, nurture existing EMEA-based accounts, and drive agency and client growth

LONDON, UK, May 18, 2021. The global live brand storytelling agency has appointed Peter Clarke as Director of Business Development. Clarke joins from Smyle Creative, where he held the role of Client Relationships Manager for six years, and prior to that, was the Head of Business Development and Marketing at Pumphouse Productions.

Throughout his 30-year career Clarke has successfully developed and maintained meaningful relationships with brands including BT, EE, Diageo, Thomas Cook TUI, and Rolls Royce. This is thanks to his strategic and pro-active approach, which ensures the delivery of personalised, results-driven campaigns for clients across a range of sectors.

With 11 years' specialist experience in the event and experiential industries across EMEA, Clarke brings an in-depth understanding of - and passion for - the ever-evolving hybrid, virtual and in-person event landscape to the role. He has helped clients achieve their goals across large-scale in-person conferences, exclusive VIP experiences, award-winning virtual events, and more.

Based in the UK, Clarke's remit spans the entire EMEA region, and he will form an important part of the agency's fast-growing global sales team.

This latest appointment - and INVNT's continued growth - has been prompted by the success of recent projects - which have been recognised at awards such as the Virtual Events Institute's- and ongoing work with brands including Samsung, SAP, PepsiCo, Merck MSD, Microsoft and Pfizer.

Claudia Stephenson, Managing Director, INVNT EMEA said: "Given the momentum we've experienced in EMEA in recent months, it's evident that brands here are interested in our unique thinking and approach. They know that boundary pushing creativity and a commitment to challenging the status quo are essential to engaging virtually fatigued viewers, and we're perfectly placed to develop strategic solutions that help them create meaningful connections with their audiences.

"Now as we emerge from the pandemic, Peter will play a pivotal role in ensuring we continue to deliver on clients' expectations in a post-pandemic world. Leaning on his combined business development and strategic marketing experience, he will challenge clients to re-think and re-position their brand and offering, connect them with their most important audiences, and drive ROI. We're so excited to have him on board!"

Scott Kerr, Chief Sales Officer of INVNT's parent company, [INVNT GROUP]explained: "With more and more brands seeking interconnected global campaign solutions, Peter will help us to create seamless synergies for our clients across borders, while also ensuring regional executions account for the unique nuances of local markets.

"Peter's extensive knowledge of not only events but the wider marketing sector makes him perfectly equipped to share our GROUP portfolio offering - which includes brand strategy, culture consulting, and branded content - with clients, resulting in greater ROI for their businesses. Our global sales team has experienced immense growth over the last 12 months, and we're looking forward to having Peter join us on our continued journey to success."

Clarke added: "I'm thrilled to be joining INVNT EMEA and their global sales team during this rapid phase of growth for the agency both in the region and around the world, as we enter a promising new era for the events industry. We're all aware of the power and potency of face-to-face experiences, and I'm looking forward to working with the company's creative minds to develop hyper-personalised hybrid and in-person event and marketing campaigns for brands and organisations in the region."



###

About INVNT

Founded in 2008 by Scott Cullather and Kristina McCoobery, INVNT uses the craft of live brand storytelling to create and produce live experiences that excite and unite physical and virtual audiences, globally. The company's 'challenge everything' positioning statement helps clients including General Motors, Grant Thornton, Merck, PepsiCo and Samsung share their stories with every audience that matters. Part of [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT, INVNT's offices are strategically located in New York - where its INVNT Higher Ed division is also based - London, Sydney, Detroit, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Stockholm and Singapore. For more information visit www.invnt.com

Attachment