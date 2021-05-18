Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock: Hoch hinaus!? Die große Kursrallye II….
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Z6A ISIN: US7821834048 Ticker-Symbol: RG2A 
Frankfurt
18.05.21
09:29 Uhr
0,855 Euro
+0,005
+0,59 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
RUSHYDRO PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUSHYDRO PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8700,91512:04
Dow Jones News
18.05.2021 | 11:22
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PJSC RusHydro: Notice of 1Q 2021 IFRS results and management conference call

DJ PJSC RusHydro: Notice of 1Q 2021 IFRS results and management conference call 

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) 
PJSC RusHydro: Notice of 1Q 2021 IFRS results and management conference call 
18-May-2021 / 10:50 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notice of 1Q 2021 IFRS results and management conference call 
May 18, 2021. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that it will 
publish its condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial information prepared in accordance with International 
Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for 1Q 2021 on Thursday, May 27, 2021. 
The results will be published after 14.00 (Moscow time). The management will host a conference call on the results at 
16.00 Moscow time (14:00 London time). The call will be held in English. 
 
DIAL-IN DETAILS 
United Kingdom +44 2071943759 (local) 
United Kingdom 08003766183 (toll free) 
 United States +1 844 286 0643 (toll free) 
Russia     +7 495 646 9315 (local) 
Russia     88005009863 (toll free)

CONFERENCE ID: PIN: 10777490# Please dial 10-15 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the call.

Playback is available for 7 days since the date of the conference call at the following numbers: 

United Kingdom +44 (0) 20 33 64 51 47 
        +7 495 249 1671 
Russia 
        +1 646 722 4969 
US and Canada

PLAYBACK ID: 425006746#

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with over 400 generating facilities. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the third hydropower company in the world. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW.

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      HYDR 
LEI Code:    2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  105779 
EQS News ID:  1197793 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197793&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2021 04:51 ET (08:51 GMT)

RUSHYDRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.