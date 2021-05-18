The new provisions are aimed at implementing the primary legislation introduced in February 2020. The Turkish storage market may reach a size of 1 GWh per year within the next two years.Turkey's government has introduced secondary legislation establishing the procedures and principles to install storage energy systems. The new provisions, which have been in force since May 9, when they were published in the country's official journal, are aimed at implementing the primary legislation for the grid connection of energy storage systems that was issued by the Turkish authorities in February 2020. ...

