Dienstag, 18.05.2021
Hot Stock: Hoch hinaus!? Die große Kursrallye II….
WKN: A2P08W ISIN: GB00BGL7YW15 Ticker-Symbol: 4GU 
Frankfurt
18.05.21
09:29 Uhr
0,150 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
18.05.2021 | 11:37
Hardman & Co Research: Incanthera (INC): Significant progress in first anniversary as plc

Hardman & Co Research 
18-May-2021 / 10:05 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research: Significant progress in first anniversary as plc 
Incanthera (INC) was a spin-out from the Institute of Cancer Therapeutics (ICT) at the University of Bradford to 
exploit development opportunities generated by ICT. Following its listing on the Aquis Growth Exchange in February 
2020, INC has been concentrating its resources on the further advancement of lead product, Sol, which is now the 
subject of progressive discussions with two global cosmetic companies. A recent oversubscribed Placing with 
institutional investors raised ca.GBP1.0m net and provides the group with a cash runway until the second half of calendar 
2022, excluding any income which may be included as part of a licensing deal.Please click on the link below for the 
full report: 
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/significant-progress-in-first-anniversary-as-plc/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Martin Hall 
London                       mh@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1197796 18-May-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197796&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2021 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
