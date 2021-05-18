KLAR Partners funds complete acquisition of ISS Kanal Services

STOCKHOLM, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Funds advised by KLAR Partners Limited ("KLAR Partners" or "KLAR") have today completed the previously communicated acquisition of ISS Kanal Services, Switzerland's leading player within underground infrastructure maintenance ("UIM"). The company is KLAR Partners' first acquisition in Switzerland.

"We are very pleased to have completed the acquisition of ISS Kanal Services. We look forward to working closely with the skilled employees and management to build Europe's leading UIM service provider," said Florian Bandel at KLAR.

ISS Kanal Services offers underground infrastructure maintenance services in a resilient market across eight locations in Switzerland. The company's services consist of UIM cleaning and maintenance through flushing and inspection, as well as UIM maintenance and repair.

For more information:

Carl Johan Falkenberg

cj@klarpartners.com

+44 7918 941 391

About KLAR Partners

KLAR Partners is a European private equity firm focused on investments in companies operating in business services and light industrials. The companies in which KLAR invests each have an annual turnover of approximately EUR 50-500m and are headquartered in the Nordics, Benelux or DACH regions. With investment professionals located in London, Stockholm, Frankfurt and Brussels, and together with a broad international network in the industry, KLAR has a proven business model to support, develop and grow companies. KLAR's senior professionals have worked together for many years and have more than 50 years of combined investment experience in KLAR's industry-specific and geographical focus area. KLAR Partners is a signatory of United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. More information about KLAR can be found on the company's website at www.klarpartners.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/klar-partners/r/klar-partners-funds-complete-acquisition-of-iss-kanal-services,c3348199

The following files are available for download: