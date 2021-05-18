Sunnyvale, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2021) - Intrinsic ID, the world's leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) security IP for embedded systems, today announced that Avnet ASIC Solutions (Avnet) has licensed QuiddiKey® to create a strong root-of-trust to secure System on Chip (SoC) for its customers. Avnet provides ASIC and SoC design solutions to fabless design houses and electronic system companies developing advanced SoC devices for applications across a wide range of market segments including artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, communications, consumer electronics, government and industrial.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Leading ASIC design services company, Avnet, chooses Intrinsic ID's Quiddikey as SoC security solution for its customers.

Intrinsic ID's patented SRAM PUF technology has been deployed in more than 250 million devices in silicon ranging from FPGAs and microcontrollers to sensors and server chips.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Intrinsic ID

Intrinsic ID is the world's leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on PUF technology. The technology provides an additional level of hardware security utilizing the inherent uniqueness in each and every silicon chip. The IP can be delivered in hardware or software and can be applied easily to almost any chip - from tiny microcontrollers to high-performance FPGAs - and at any stage of a product's lifecycle. It is used as a hardware root of trust to validate payment systems, secure connectivity, authenticate sensors, and protect sensitive government and military data and systems. Intrinsic ID security has been deployed and proven in millions of devices certified by EMVCo, Visa, CC EAL6+, PSA, ioXt, and governments across the globe.

###

Toni Sottak

toni@wiredislandpr.com

8435304442

Agency contact

Source: Intrinsic ID

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84408