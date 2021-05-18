Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC Announces the Signing of an Addendum with Seiki Digital and Starts Negotiation of a $50-Million Revolving Credit Facility With Major Banks in Asia To Finance Walmart $70 Million Orders, Allowing Seiki to Gener

NEW YORK, NY and HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) has signed an Addendum to its Supply Chain Financing Agreement with Seiki Digital, and starts negotiation of a $50-Million revolving credit facility with major banks and financial institutions in Asia to finance Walmart $70 million orders. This will allow Seiki to generate more orders and guaranteed continuous financing and provide the means to fund growth for Seiki Digital.

Seiki Digital a company that manufactures consumer electronic goods and smart appliances for U.S. distribution through Walmart, among others, will receive this loan financing facility intended to provide its subsidiaries all around the world with the funds necessary for the manufacturing and sales of its electronic products, through its overseas subsidiary.

This credit facility is one of many financing support that SUIC is lining up on behalf of Seiki Digital. SUIC believes that this credit facility will further strengthen Seiki Digital's competitiveness in the international markets. SUIC and its partner institutions formulate asset-based working capital solutions tailored to address the requirements of Seiki Digital, including accounts receivable financing and lines of credit among others, complemented with a full suite of effective business financing structures.

SUIC will continue to support the overseas business expansion of Seiki Digital by drawing on its and its partners' various financial facilities and schemes for structuring economical financing programs for Seiki Digital.

About Seiki Digital Company Limited

Seiki Digital Company Limited is a Hong Kong company with company registration no.: 1348807 established since 2009. Seiki originally emerged as the best value TV and is a leader of consumer electronics specializing in Audio Visual and Appliances manufacturing and exports. Its international brands SEIKI and SEIKI Pro expanded with a global presence since 2009. Its SEIKI HOME brand is a lifestyle home appliance brand launched in 2016. It continues to be an award-winning consumer electronics brand, delivering a straightforward digital entertainment experience with all the essentials and none of the costly extras. The above motto has been the key to its success, thus far. Today the awards and accolades aren't enough. Seiki decided it could find stronger development partners and create better products in custom facilities and factories designed specifically for what they know that the electronics consumer really wants. Today Seiki operates sales offices in California, Texas and Canada; Germany, United Kingdom, France and Italy; and Australia. Seiki has reached strategic cooperation with Panda, Anhui Konka, Shinco, SQY, Avison and other well-known domestic TV manufacturers. For more information on Seiki, please visit https://www.seiki.com/

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company, USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain the information set forth herein contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information"; and "financial outlook" under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development, or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

