Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, today announced changes in its operating model for the Healthcare business sector. Chris Round will become President of EMD Serono leading the North America Healthcare business; Andrew Paterson will assume the position of Chief Marketing Officer; and recruitment is ongoing for the position of Head of China International.

"Our redesigned Healthcare organization creates dedicated leadership for our strategic priorities with a focus on growth," said Peter Guenter, Member of the Executive Board of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and CEO Healthcare. "Our clear intent is to bring meaningful value to more patients with our current and future portfolio."

Given the priority of North America as a driver of future growth for the Healthcare business sector of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, dedicated leadership in this key market is essential. To this end, Chris Round will assume the role of President of EMD Serono, leading the US and Canada Healthcare business. Round has been with the organization since 2017, previously serving as Head of International and Core Franchises, and Head of EMEA. Round brings 25 years of global pharmaceutical experience to this position, including 20 years at Merck Co., Inc. He will be based in Rockland, Massachusetts, USA.

The ongoing launches of BAVENCIO (avelumab), MAVENCLAD (cladribine) tablets and TEPMETKO (tepotinib) are critical elements of the business sector's growth strategy. Global launch excellence for existing and future therapies will be led by Andrew Paterson, who will assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer for Healthcare. Paterson will lead the Speciality Franchises of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, including Oncology, Neurology Immunology and Fertility. In addition, Paterson will lead Global Market Access Pricing and Global Strategic Insights. Paterson brings nearly 30 years of leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry to this appointment. He previously led both North America and the Global Innovative Medicine Franchises. Paterson will also be based in Rockland.

The executive role, Head of China International, will lead China and Japan as well as the regions Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Russia, and the franchise of Cardiovascular Metabolism Endocrinology (CM&E). Recruitment for this position is ongoing.

About Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and electronics. Around 58,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices the company is everywhere. In 2020, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of 17.5 billion in 66 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark "Merck" internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Electronics. Since its founding in 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company's technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company.

