Dienstag, 18.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock: Hoch hinaus!? Die große Kursrallye II….
Anzeige

WKN: A3CPHW ISIN: SE0015658117 
Frankfurt
18.05.21
08:05 Uhr
17,210 Euro
+0,002
+0,01 %
GlobeNewswire
18.05.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares in Epiroc AB (85/21)

With effect from May 19, 2021, the redemption shares in Epiroc AB will be
quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares
etc. Trading will continue up to and including June 2, 2021. 

Instrument:      Redemption shares            
--------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      EPI IL A                
--------------------------------------------------------------
Round lot:      1                    
--------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:      SE0015658125              
--------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:       Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
--------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:    225859                 
--------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
--------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size / no:    MiFID II tick size table        
--------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code:       XSTO                  
--------------------------------------------------------------



Instrument:      Redemption shares            
--------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      EPI IL B                
--------------------------------------------------------------
Round lot:      1                    
--------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:      SE0015658133              
--------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:       Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
--------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:    225860                 
--------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
--------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size / no:    MiFID II tick size table        
--------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code:       XSTO                  
--------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
