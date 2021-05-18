Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares in Epiroc AB (85/21)

With effect from May 19, 2021, the redemption shares in Epiroc AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares etc. Trading will continue up to and including June 2, 2021. Instrument: Redemption shares -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: EPI IL A -------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015658125 -------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden -------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 225859 -------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares -------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: Redemption shares -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: EPI IL B -------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015658133 -------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden -------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 225860 -------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares -------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.