Currently the event industry is facing big challenges due to the corona measures. While some venues and event agencies have already been forced to close doors, other companies are even able to expand despite tougher conditions. One of these companies is the Düsseldorf-based SLS Partnering GmbH, organizing the DxPx Industry Investor Conference www.dxpx-conference.com every year parallel to MEDICA. The DxPx is Europe's largest partnering conference for companies in the Diagnostic, Precision Medicine and Life Science Research Tool Industry. With its unique concept, it attracts a global audience of executives and founders. The conference offers startups and growth companies the optimal setting to negotiate with established companies and investors about cooperation and funding.

With strong partners such as one of the leading investment banks Brown Gibbons Lang Company LLC and the international law firm McDermott Will Emery LLP, the event expands to the US for the first time. The five-day US partnering conference will take place virtually from July 27th 31st, 2021 at Chicago time to enable international guests to participate despite travel restrictions. The conference offers discussion forums and a virtual exhibition of well-known partners and innovative companies. In addition, individually planned business meetings can be arranged effectively using the dedicated partnering tool. "As organizers, we're convinced that innovation and exchange are a perfect way to evolve, especially during and despite of challenging times", said initiator Dr. Mirko Stange, looking forward to another successful DxPx Conference.

Already last year, SLS Partnering recorded growth for its flagship conference in November. As a reaction to the Corona measures, the DxPx was organized completely digitally for the first time. Over 500 participants from over 30 different countries connected and with more than 1,300 booked meetings, the number has doubled compared to the previous year. The conference was able to convince the industry experts with an attractive program: Interesting panel discussions, a pitch award for startups and contributions from well-known speakers, generated more than 1,600 views on the live stream.

SLS Partnering hopes to hold this year's Flagship Conference in Düsseldorf again with the recommended hygiene and protective measures from November 16th 20th, 2021.

About SLS Partnering GmbH

SLS Partnering GmbH is an event and media agency focusing on life sciences and organizes the world's only international investor partnering conference for players in the fields of diagnostics, precision medicine and research tools the DxPx Conference. SLS Partnering is taking on the existing challenge of an increasing number of companies seeking capital and ensures a more effective partnering process for both sides. SLS Partnering also offers their additional services in media creation and marketing as life science media and event partner.

