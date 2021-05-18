Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2021) - Here to Serve Holding Corp. (OTC PINK: HTSC) (the "Company") announced net income of $3,532,127, or $0.06 per basic share and $0.03 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to net income of $254,538, or $0.01 per basic share and $0.00 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

The Company continues to excel in its acquisition of undervalued assets. The market value of its investments as of March 31, 2021 was $4,737,150, an increase of $4,252,075 since its fiscal year-end value of $485,075 as of September 30, 2020. The Company also owns 177 mineral claims in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada, that typically hosts world-class nickel sulfide deposits. The value of these assets are recorded at their historical cost of $364,347, but activity in the Timmons region suggests a significantly higher market value.

The company reported total liabilities of $163,601 and shareholders' equity of $4,996,212 at the end of the March 31, 2021 quarter.

The Company's quarterly report has been uploaded to OTC Markets. Please refer to the filings and disclosures for second quarter results for fiscal year 2021.

About Here to Serve Holding Corp.

Here to Serve Holding Corp. is a holding company that hunts for undervalued assets in the mining, real estate, and securities industries. Run by an experienced team of professionals with diverse backgrounds, the Company recently formed a wholly owned subsidiary, Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. Fortune is dedicated to the global acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in prolific jurisdictions. Fortune recently acquired mining projects known as the Gowan and Beck- Ottaway properties located in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada. The Timmins mining camp lies at the heart of the Abitibi greenstone belt, which contains some of the world's largest deposits of gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, platinum-group metals, and industrial minerals such as talc. Fortune believes its projects have substantial gold and nickel potential. For further details of our exploration projects, please visit our web sites at www.heretoserve.tech and www.fortunenickelandgold.com.

Please call Investor Relations with any questions at 855-4NICKEL (855-464-2535) extension 1.

