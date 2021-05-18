The board of Acorn Income Fund (AIF) has announced the results of its strategic review ahead of the company's five-yearly discontinuation vote in August. It is proposing to change the mandate from its present c 75% in UK smaller companies and c 25% in income-producing assets to a global equity income fund focused on sustainability and positive impact, managed by BMO Global Asset Management rather than the current partnership between Unicorn Asset Management and Premier Miton. AIF's approach of investing in well-financed, income-generating and often domestically oriented small caps had led to a period of underperformance, partly attributable to Brexit uncertainty but compounded by last year's COVID-19 induced dividend cuts. However, returns have rebounded strongly in the past year (see chart) as investors have begun to reassess the UK equity market. The board advises that shareholders who favour the move to BMO should vote against discontinuation and in favour of the proposals at the AGM and EGM in August. A circular will be published in due course.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...