SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, has achieved the AWS Machine Learning Competency. AWS Machine Learning Competency Partners have demonstrated expertise in delivering machine learning (ML) solutions on the AWS Cloud.

"SoftServe has proven expertise in helping organizations solve their most pressing AI challenges including data engineering, machine learning, and production deployment for inference at scale," said Todd Lenox, VP, Global Alliances and Partnerships at SoftServe. "The AWS Machine Learning Competency designation shows we are an AWS partner that has the services and technologies which create intelligent solutions by enabling data science workflows and enhancing applications with machine intelligence."

Achieving the AWS Machine Learning Competency differentiates SoftServe as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has built solutions that help organizations solve their data challenges, enable machine learning and data science workflows, and/or offer SaaS/API based capabilities that enhance end-applications with machine intelligence.

SkillDirector is a leading-edge software and services company helping organizations upskill and reskill employees based on competency models. The company's SaaS platform, the Self-Directed Learning Engine, motivates employees to close their skill gaps through personalized learning based on a self-assessment for the job they have or the job they want next. To decrease onboarding time of new customers, SkillDirector needed to scale the process of mapping learning opportunities to tasks by performing fast AI-enabled mapping. Leveraging natural language processing, SoftServe developed an AI-enabled solution on AWS for automatic mapping of top learning activities.

"Working with SoftServe to bring AI to our Self-Directed Learning Engine has allowed us to perform services more efficiently, take the customer's mental frustration out of manual mapping, and differentiate our offering to help drive more leads," said Cheryl Lasse, Managing Partner at SkillDirector. "We've also been able to decrease the competency-based learning development time from a couple of weeks to just a few hours."

SoftServe helps businesses enable AI and ML solutions on AWS to help unlock new business value by utilizing computer vision, natural language processing, and speech recognition to automate system operations and monitor business efficiency. Please visit SoftServe's AWS partner page to learn more.

