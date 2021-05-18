Drill highlights at Rozino include:

Drill hole RDD-219; 52.9m grading 0.60 g/t gold, including 16.0m grading 0.95 g/t gold

Drill hole RDD-223; 42.0m grading 0.73 g/t gold, including 4.0m grading 3.48 g/t gold

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2021) - Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: VLC) ("Velocity" or the "Company") provides an update on positive drilling results from the Rozino gold project located in southeastern Bulgaria. Drilling at Rozino continues to discover significant gold mineralization hosted in basement rocks adjacent to and underlying the deposit. Basement-hosted gold mineralization was not included within the Company's current NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate at Rozino ("Current Resource").

Following the discovery of significant gold intercepts within the basement at Rozino (news release NR-21-07, April 27, 2021), results have been received for an additional 7 drill holes. All drill holes contain significant intersects (Table 1) with highlights outside of the Current Resource including RDD-219; 52.9m grading 0.60 g/t gold from 5.9m depth (including 16.0m grading 0.95 g/t gold) and RDD-223; 42.0m grading 0.73 g/t gold from 3.5m depth (including 4.0m grading 3.48 g/t gold) (Figures 1 and 2).

The mineralization remains open to the north and east and drilling is ongoing.

Figure 1: Drill section 2aNW showing significant intersections at the Rozino deposit. Drill results are pending for additional drill holes and drilling is ongoing.

Figure 2: Rozino map showing the location of drill holes targeting Basement, planned drill holes, and highlighting open areas where potential for additional mineralization has not been tested by previous drilling.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The work program is designed and supervised by Stuart A. Mills, CGeol, the Company's Vice-President Exploration, who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program. On-site personnel at the projects rigorously collect and track samples which are then security sealed and shipped to ALS Global laboratory in Romania. Samples used for the results described herein are prepared and analyzed by fire assay using a 30-gram charge in compliance with industry standards at ALS' Romanian laboratory. A sample split of the milled material from the Rozino Basement-hosted drill program is shipped to ALS' Irish laboratory for multi-element analysis using an inductively coupled mass spectrometer. Field duplicate samples, blanks and independent controlled reference material (standards) are added to each batch of samples. All drill intersections in this news release are calculated using a 0.2 g/t gold trigger, a minimum 0.5 g/t gold composite, and a maximum of 3 metres consecutive waste.

Drill Hold ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Gold (g/t)

RDD-217 66.30 77.40 11.10 0.59 RDD-217 103.40 109.60 6.20 0.51 RDD-218 6.10 11.00 4.90 2.90 RDD-218 73.00 84.00 11.00 0.57 RDD-218 99.00 101.00 2.00 2.00 RDD-219 5.90 58.80 52.90 0.60 including 34.80 50.80 16.00 0.95 RDD-220 114.50 117.50 3.00 0.63 RDD-220 121.50 125.50 4.00 0.51 RDD-221 46.20 49.20 3.00 0.63 RDD-221 86.00 92.90 6.90 0.55 RDD-221 132.00 141.00 9.00 0.83 RDD-222 93.90 101.90 8.00 0.94 RDD-223 3.50 45.50 42.00 0.73 including 31.50 35.50 4.00 3.48

Table 1: Significant intercepts from new drill holes at the Rozino deposit.

The drill intersections disclosed here have not yet been included in a resource model and true thickness of mineralization has not yet been determined. Drill holes are designed to intersect mineralization perpendicular or close to perpendicular. Drill intersections in Table 1 are calculated using a 0.2 g/t gold trigger, a minimum 0.5 g/t gold composite, and a maximum of 3 metres consecutive waste.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Stuart A. Mills, BSc, MSc, CGeol, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Company's Vice President Exploration. Mr. Mills is not independent of the Company.

About Velocity Minerals Ltd.

Velocity is a gold exploration and development company focused on southeastern Bulgaria. Velocity's strategy is to develop a low cost centralized "Hub and Spoke" operation whereby multiple projects within this emerging gold district produce gold concentrates for trucking to a central processing plant for production of doré. The Company envisions staged open pit mining of satellite deposits and processing in an existing processing plant. Velocity has a 70% interest in the Tintyava prospecting licence, which includes the Rozino gold project, has entered into option agreements to earn a 70% interest in the Obichnik and Makedontsi gold projects, and holds a 100% interest in the Iglika project. Velocity's management and board includes mining industry professionals with combined experience spanning Europe, Asia, and the Americas as employees of major mining companies as well as founders and senior executives of junior to mid-tier public companies. The team's experience includes all aspects of mineral exploration, resource definition, feasibility, finance, mine construction and mine operation as well as a track record in managing publicly listed companies.

