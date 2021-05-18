ShelterZoom Announces "DocuWalk" Expansion to Taiwan and SE Asia Markets

Blockchain-based SaaS contract & document platform expansion comes as digital transformation continues in the Asia-Pacific region, following the company's launch in Japan last summer

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / ShelterZoom, a smart contract, and document management solutions provider announced today its smart-document platform (blockchain-enabled) "DocuWalk" is now available in Taiwan to service both public and private sector products demand. The expansion will support and enable the SE Asia market's growth to quickly access DocuWalk's turn-key, blockchain-enabled, smart-contract, and document management services. The new expansion comes on the heels of the successful deployment of DocuWalk Japan.

ShelterZoom Taiwan is expected to be fully operational by June 2021. The blockchain-based, smart document solution, DocuWalk, will service Taiwan enterprises, government agencies, and individuals. A small business solution roll-out is expected in late 2021. ShelterZoom Taiwan is led by technology veteran Mr. JH Chen.

ShelterZoom CEO, Chao Cheng-Shorland commented "While security is always important, DocuWalk creates efficiencies in business processes where they did not exist before, saving time and money. We are committed to providing smart document and contract solutions that solve real business problems. Our main priority is to make sure our clients in Taiwan have the most efficient and productive tools to accomplish their business goals and needs."

John Purvis, ShelterZoom Chief Revenue Officer commented "We are committed to accelerating Taiwan's transition away from traditional Hanko (or paper) stampings to smart document digitalization and blockchain based protocols and processes. Furthermore, our expansion into the ASEAN marketplace is in direct response to the growing demand for a smart-document solution across the entire Asia Pacific region."

ShelterZoom, the creator of award-winning "DocuWalk", is a leading U.S.-based provider of (blockchain-based) smart document management, smart contract, and e-signature solutions. Servicing large enterprises businesses, government agencies, non-profits, and individuals, ShelterZoom has offices and representatives in New York, Florida, Russia, Japan, and Taiwan.

For the DocuWalk Taiwan website please visit https://tw.docuwalk.com/. For the DocuWalk U.S. website please visit docuwalk.com.

For more information on ShelterZoom Taiwan, please visit https://shelterzoom.com

