ePlay Digital Inc: ePlay Adds High-Performance Sports Apparel Designer and NFT Artist Edward Harber to ePlay's NFT Platform

New partnership creates virtual goods for in-app and NFT sales from limited edition drops

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY)(OTC PINK:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced that it is partnering with Edward Harber, the multi-award winning technical high-performance apparel designer. Harber was the senior designer with the Nike Apparel Innovation team where Harber's NikeSwift Suit impact on athletic performance was significant. Harber's work has won Nike gold at ten Olympics. ePlay and Harber are collaborating to create digital innovations for ePlay's mobile games and virtual worlds including Howie Mandel's Howie's Games, Robert Horry's Big Shot Basketball, and ePlay's upcoming running app, Klocked.

"Designing physical apparel for the largest stage, such as the Olympics, is thrilling and challenging," says artist Edward Harber. "Working with ePlay allows me to push the limits of performance in virtual worlds, gaming, and expand a users world from the physical to the virtual and of course, with NFTs, gives access to new digital revenue streams."

The partnership between ePlay and Harber connects the two multi-billion dollar industries of sports apparel and virtual goods where revolutionary design meets digital commerce and physical apparel unlocks digital utility. The collaboration further develops ePlay's franchises, creating blockbusters through e-commerce and interactivity. High performance sports apparel interoperability with programmable media and in-game utility is uniquely possible with ePlay's mobile sports, entertainment, and eSports platform.

"Edward Harber and ePlay are bringing high-performance athletic apparel, from sneakers to gear, to NFT ecosystem and to ePlay's games," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "ePlay's programmable media approach offers in-game utility and advanced technical interoperability with new revenue streams in the intersection of art, sport, NFTs, and gaming."

In February, a new start-up made history selling $3.1 million worth of NFT sneakers in just seven minutes. Some estimates put the market for "skins," or digital wearables for digital avatars in games like Fortnite, Howie Go Viral, Big Shot Basketball and Klocked in the neighborhood of $40 billion annually.

About Edward Harber

Edward Harber's creations spring from a cross-pollination of sport, fashion and technology. His roots are in technical high-performance apparel and his work has won Nike gold at ten Olympics, seen action on the battlefield and protected MotoGP riders for Dainese. His forms fuse fluid rigidity, sculptural intelligence, old-world craft and cutting-edge innovation. The resulting combinations of edgy couture, sensual technology and fearless beauty are both intelligent and surprising.

